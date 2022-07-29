The Week Ahead: F. Murray Abraham, Rita Moreno headline Plaza Classic Film Festival

elpasomatters.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh Jurberg
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: The PIE Sisters are making a name for themselves in the Borderland
El Paso, Texas-- Meet, the PIE sisters. A local singing group made up of four sisters: Jez Hernandez, Joanna Casillas, Jasmine Lasala, and Jessamine Lasala. The name “PIE” derives from a family nickname. The sister’s found a passion for music all thanks to their dad who was an...
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
El Paso’s Urban Legend of the Devil Tree Makes its Way to TikTok
El Paso is filled with paranormal stories and urban legends. We all know about The Lady on the HIll, La Llorona and the monk and his donkey on Transmountain; but I recently learned about a new one and it's all thanks to TikTok!. El Paso's Devil Tree is one urban...
Here Are Pictures of Places In El Paso That You Can Vividly Smell
There are some places you enjoy passing by in El Paso not necessarily for the view but the smell. Oh yes my friend, there are some places in the borderland you can actually smell as you drive by. But we also know about other places you drive by that do...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
Taconeta Offering Last Remaining Choco Tacos In El Paso To Customers
Choco Taco lovers, I know that it’s been a very difficult week for you all after hearing the news that Klondike would be discontinuing their famous Choco Taco ice cream. *Cries in Spanish*. In a statement, Klondike officials said they were sorry to Choco Taco lovers for the decision...
spotlightepnews.com
Mc Allen, Texas presents Charlie Clark with a Proclamation and officially names June 27 as “Charlie Clark Day” Cameron and El Paso Counties also present proclamations
El Paso, TX, July 28, 2022 – Charlie Clark, founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group with thirteen locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, El Paso, McAllen, Mission and Laredo and star and Executive Producer of the film Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone, was presented with proclamations by Cameron and El Paso Counties. The film was entirely shot in Texas and supported local crafts and filmmaking.
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: […]
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.
Beto O'Rourke says that he, "is ready to lead on ensuring Texans have world-class schools, great jobs, and the ability to see a doctor." Beto O'Rourke at El Paso, TX kick off of - Drive for TexasPhoto by Euri Giles / Author.
KFOX 14
Man in 40s rescued at Hit Canyon in Northeast El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Saturday a man in his 40s reported not feeling well and being dehydrated which prompted El Paso Fire Department to Hit Canyon. The rescue team brought down the patient safely, according to EPFD officials he was checked at the scene and fire officials said he wasn't required hospitalization.
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
krwg.org
Juarez man arrested in deadly rollover
Dona Ana County, NM - On July 27, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal rollover crash near the intersection of Airport Road and McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM. The initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, driven by...
cbs4local.com
Las Crucen to host car show displaying array of vehicles
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Car enthusiasts in Las Cruces are invited to participate in a car show which could give them recognition in the community. A car show will be hosted in Las Cruces on August 13 at Bionic Barbell by a Farmers Insurance agent. "Kassodra Saavedra Car...
KFOX 14
Neighbors react to allegations of east El Paso restaurant selling narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen in east El Paso is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic And Beverage Commission for allegedly selling narcotics at their establishment. The business, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, had its liquor permit suspended for 90 days Friday. Some...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso approves tax rate reduction
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso City Council on Monday approved the first step to lower the city’s tax rate by 4.49 cents—a savings of $19.3 million to city taxpayers. City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and Chief Financial Officer Robert Cortinas presented the current year third...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for July 30
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
