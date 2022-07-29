Lane Kiffin responds to Matt Corral’s competition claims at Ole Miss

catcrave.com
Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment
One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
4-star recruit’s unique reason for choosing Florida football over Alabama, Georgia
Billy Napier and Florida football are on a roll. After reeling in four-star defensive back Jordan Castell, the Gators landed four-star wide receiver Andy Jean, as reported by G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic. Jean chose the Gators over the likes of Alabama and Georgia’s top-tier football programs, a surprising choice. The top recruit revealed the unique reason why he made such a decision, per Corey Bender of On3.com.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Four-star QB Demond Williams recaps Ole Miss trip
The latest on Chandler (Ariz.) Basha four-star quarterback Demond Williams Jr following his unofficial visit to Ole Miss this weekend...
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
QB Sawyer Anderson excited about Ole Miss offer
Rion Young is a 247Sports contributor. He wrote this article on Sawyer Anderson. Sawyer Anderson ended his freshman season as a state champ. His 2,961 yards and 32 TDs helped lead his team to that milestone. He is a baby-faced monster with a super cannon for an arm. He has received an offer from Ole Miss.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin have nothing in common
Thankfully for Alabama football fans, a new season is just around the corner. When Fall Camp begins on Aug. 4, we can begin in earnest to track the Tide’s progress through practices and scrimmages, leading up to the season opener on Sept. 3. For fans who closely follow college...
Anthony Hill Jr, No. 1 LB In 2023 Class, Announces Commitment
The No. 1 linebacker recruit in the 2023 cycle is heading to College Station. Anthony Hill Jr., the No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 cycle, has committed to Texas A&M. He chose the Aggies over the Longhorns of Texas. “The bond I had with the staff and the atmosphere of...
Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?
Here's what an Ole Miss offer looks like and includes.
Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program
Nebraska is back down to 13 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a 4-star edge defender has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers. Ashley Williams, a Zachary (Louisiana) standout, announced Sunday that he has decommitted. Williams, who publicly pledged to Nebraska on July 10, cited a “lapse in communication” in a note shared to Twitter:
Alabama Morning Drive: Tide lands commitment No. 17 in class of 2023
Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome to our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope each of you has had a great start to the work week as we continue to inch closer and closer to the start of fall camp. Nick Saban and Alabama had a tremendous month of...
Travis Hunter named All-American before his first game
Jackson State freshman Travis Hunter has been predicted to have an All-American season in 2022. The post Travis Hunter named All-American before his first game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
H.S. Football Previews: Brookhaven
Brookhaven High School football has made the playoffs in 21 of the past 22 years. The Panthers say this season is about sticking to the same game plan and creating more depth.
Three-star TE Jayvontay Conner commits to Ole Miss
Kernersville (N.C) East Forsyth tight end Jayvontay Conner has found his fit in Ole Miss. The three-star was once committed to UCF. Ole Miss, Oregon and others came after him. Conner had his eyes on Ole Miss and Oregon throughout his recruitment. When they offered, he knew he needed to consider them.
Billy Napier addresses brief stint under Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher is one of many talented coaches that Billy Napier has had the opportunity to work under. Prior to his first head coaching job in 2018, Napier was on staff with names such as Fisher, Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban — a group that has won a combined 10 national championships.
