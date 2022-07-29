Brownwood, Early, Bangs coaches share thoughts on football’s Monday arrival

www.brownwoodnews.com
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Burnett: ‘Passion’ highlights first day of Lions football practice
The Brownwood Lions kicked off their fifth season under head coach Sammy Burnett Monday morning, and a season filled with high expectations was met with the expected level of enthusiasm by the players. The Lions, who are 23-21 under Burnett, were picked last week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website...
brownwoodnews.com
Price: ‘Excitement in the air’ as season starts for No. 15 Early
Coming off a 9-3 season, coupled with the move to Class 3A Division II and No. 15 preseason ranking by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the Early Longhorns have plenty of reasons to be excited this season. And that showed in Monday’s initial practice of the season. “Excitement is...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood tennis takes the court with season opener just over a week away
The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions team tennis season began Monday, with the first matches of the season just nine days away. Head coach Crystal Blazek will be attempting to replace three girls and three boys that graduated, with a trip to Abilene to face Sweetwater and Big Spring looming on Aug. 10.
brownwoodnews.com
Filling holes in the lineup key as Lady Lions volleyball begins
With the bulk of last year’s team departed due to graduation, fourth-year head coach Allison Smith has plenty of holes to fill as preseason practice kicked off Monday for the Brownwood Lady Lions volleyball program. “It’s going to be a little bit of a rebuilding year after graduating seven...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood cross country sets sights on greater successes
The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions cross country teams were the first to open practice Monday to start the 2022-23 school year. Lady Lions first-year head coach Kay Parrish reported 14 cross country-only girls, along with athletes from other sports in attendance at practice Monday as Brownwood looks to defend its district championship.
brownwoodnews.com
Maxfield: Dragons ‘ahead of where we were this time last year’
BANGS – After a trying 2021 campaign that featured just one victory, the Bangs Dragons are hopeful the move to Class 2A Division I results in much greater success. Fifth-year head coach Kyle Maxfield was pleased with what he saw from the Dragons in their first action of the season Monday.
brownwoodnews.com
Former Lady Jacket Fisk named new head coach for women’s basketball
Presley (McKethan) Fisk was a four-year women’s basketball player for the Lady Jackets from 2014 to 2018. “We are extremely excited to have Coach Fisk back to HPU,” said Hunter Sims director of athletics. “Coach Fisk has always displayed loyalty and integrity during her time here. I am personally excited about her ability to lead young women spiritually through the game of basketball.”
brownwoodnews.com
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill, 75, was born on May 18, 1947 in Abilene, Texas, to Carl and Louise Hill. After a long illness, Janie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday July 30, 2022. A 1965 graduate of Jim Ned High School, Janie went on to study...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
Lynn Parker
Karl Lynn Parker, 62, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 with his family by his side. Visitation with family will be held at the Western Heritage Cowboy Church 88 US-183 Hwy, Goldthwaite, TX 76844 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the Western Heritage Cowboy Church, 88 US-183 Hwy, Goldthwaite, TX 76844 with interment to follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Russ Bristol officiating.
brownwoodnews.com
Jimmie Wayne Smith
Jimmie Wayne Smith, 90, of Brownwood, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence. The family will host a time of reflection and visitation Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service honoring Jimmie’s life 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Shaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Santa Anna Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Bennie A. Flynn
Bennie A. Flynn, age 75, died Friday, July 29, 2022 in Coleman, Texas. He was born on November 24, 1946 in Breckenridge, Texas, a son of Ben Flynn and Olive Stanger Flynn. In 1961 he moved with his family to Coleman where he graduated from Coleman High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. In 1974 he received a Master of Science degree in Hospital Administration from Trinity University. Bennie spent many years in hospital administration and later as a consultant in the health care industry. He retired to Coleman County in 1997 where he lived, worked, hunted and fished on his beloved Flynn Farm. He was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
David Thomas Jones
David Thomas Jones, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Services for David are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Tommy Lee Perkins
Tommy Lee Perkins, age 76 of Bangs, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022. Visitation for Tommy will be held at Heartland Funeral Home of Early on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2 PM at the Heartland Funeral Home chapel.
brownwoodnews.com
40 UNDER 40: Bridget Jones
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A rare business opportunity is taking place in Brown County where Brownwood native Bridget Jones is serving as the...
brownwoodnews.com
Joe Moore
Funeral services for Joe Moore, 92, of Brownwood, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Heartland Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at the funeral home.
brownwoodnews.com
40 UNDER 40: Daniel and Emily Hutson
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Though their careers impact Brownwood and the surrounding area in vastly different ways, the husband-and-wife team of Daniel and...
Possible storms Friday, Saturday in North Texas as summer heat continues
Another hot weekend is in store for North Texas but not before some storms get in the mix as a weak cool front will move into the region.
brownwoodnews.com
40 UNDER 40: Roy Byrd
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. The career path Roy Byrd admittedly attempted to avoid prior to college turned out to be the perfect fit...
brownwoodnews.com
Coleman Man Killed in Wreck Northwest of Bangs
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information concerning a traffic fatality in Brown County which happened at 9:21 pm Friday, July 29. According to the DPS report, the wreck was on Farm to Market Road 585, three miles northwest of Bangs. The driver of a 2008 GMC Sierra...
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
Comments / 0