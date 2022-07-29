Brownwood, Early, Bangs coaches share thoughts on football’s Monday arrival

Bennie A. Flynn, age 75, died Friday, July 29, 2022 in Coleman, Texas. He was born on November 24, 1946 in Breckenridge, Texas, a son of Ben Flynn and Olive Stanger Flynn. In 1961 he moved with his family to Coleman where he graduated from Coleman High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. In 1974 he received a Master of Science degree in Hospital Administration from Trinity University. Bennie spent many years in hospital administration and later as a consultant in the health care industry. He retired to Coleman County in 1997 where he lived, worked, hunted and fished on his beloved Flynn Farm. He was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Coleman.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO