Mary Ann Grall

Solar is slowly emerging as a significant contributor to the power grid in the Sheboygan area as two solar fields were dedicated by Alliant Energy last Wednesday. The City of Sheboygan Solar Field is a 1-Megawatt facility on Gateway Drive in Sheboygan’s southside industrial park, consisting of 3,042 panels capable of powering 177 homes. The Kohler Solar Field on Erie Avenue just west of I-43, also dedicated last Wednesday, is more than twice that size, with 9,000 solar panels providing 2-and-a-quarter Megawatts of electricity capable of powering 580 homes. Both projects were developed in partnership with SunPeak, a Madison-based solar project developer.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO