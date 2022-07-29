LA Rams wheel of fate spins for TE/WR Jacob Harris once more

ramblinfan.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabh
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
Related
Sean McVay sends message to Odell Beckham Jr. on reuniting with Rams
Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned this offseason as he recovers from a torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl versus the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Los Angeles Rams began their training camp festivities this past week, Sean McVay continues to express that the Rams would love to have Beckham back in 2022.
NFL・
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
3 key observations to start Week 2 of Commanders training camp
The second week of Washington Commanders training camp got underway Monday, which marked the final practice before players where pads on Tuesday. In other words, the intensity and overall physicality will increase ten fold … though it’s highly unlikely Ron Rivera allows his players to go full-tilt right away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolphins stripped draft picks, Stephen Ross suspended for violations
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Miami Dolphins would be stripped of their 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round pick for violating the integrity of the game. Owner Stephen Ross has also been suspended through October 17 and fined $1.5 million.
Miami Dolphins: 3 realistic goals for Jaelan Phillips in 2022
Jaelen Phillips could end up being a key piece for the Miami Dolphins this coming season. Here are three personal goals for the second-year pass rusher. The Miami Dolphins have had overall disappointing seasons over the last few years, but it has been their defense that has been responsible for keeping them in any sort of contention over that time.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
513K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0