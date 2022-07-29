Mega Millions $1.28 billion drawing is a mini jackpot for Michigan retailers

www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Should Lead Detective Recuse Himself from the Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case?Tracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Ann Arbor, Michigan is Home to the "Creature Conservancy"InyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Lottery chance to win: Five dollar “Mystery Key Cashword”
Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to The Morning Bounce August 15-19 for your chance to call in and win. Five dollar “Mystery Key Cashword” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $300,000 instantly and over $35 million in total prizes… Mystery Key Cashword, a little play can make your day!
Powerball results for 07/30/22; jackpot worth $178 million
LANSING, MI – One ticket sold in Michigan came within a number of winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $178 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, July 30. That means the drawing on Monday, Aug. 1 will be worth $187 million...
KAAL-TV
2 winning $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) - The third largest lottery prize ever was won last Friday night. One lucky person beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, IL, a suburb of Chicago.
How to play Mega Millions, buy tickets online ahead of $1.28B drawing
LANSING, MI -- As the hype surrounding the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, July 29 hits a fevered pitch, millions of lottery players are scooping up tickets for their shot at a staggering amount of money. However, if you’re not someone who plays the lottery often or, in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI -- Although it wasn’t the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot they would have liked to win, one player in Michigan brought home $1 million in the July 29 drawing. The winning ticket matched all five white numbers drawn -- 13-36-45-57-67 -- to bring home the $1 million...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Michigan History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
fox2detroit.com
Mega Millions jackpot: If you win the lottery in Michigan, there is a way to be anonymous
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Every time the Mega Millions or Powerball prize gets absurdly high, like over $1 billion as it is for Friday's drawing, the dream of winning it all starts to creep into a lot of people's minds. But in Michigan, if you somehow win the prize, you must reveal your identity. Or do you?
1051thebounce.com
This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State
Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live Mega Millions results for 07/29/22; jackpot worth $1.28 billion
LANSING, MI -- Only two other lottery jackpots in U.S. history have ever been larger than the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot that is up for grabs on Friday, July 29. The staggering total is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without a winner as the last jackpot winner came on April 15.
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions
"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."
Northern Michigan city ranked No. 1 best, most affordable place to retire in US
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A city in Northern Michigan has just been listed number one in a ranking of the 10 best and most affordable places to retire in the United States. Realtor.com puts Traverse City at the top of the best places people should consider when looking to live out their golden years “without draining their savings.”
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mega Millions ticket in Illinois wins $1.33 billion jackpot, $1 million ticket sold in NYC
NEW YORK -- There's a grand prize winner in Friday's $1.33 billion Mega Millions drawing, and a $1 million ticket was sold in the Bronx.The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The $1 million ticket was sold at New Way Deli and Lottery on East Kingsbridge Road. According to Mega Millions, the only winning ticket for the nation's third-largest jackpot was purchased in Illinois.On Saturday, lottery officials announced the jackpot grew from $1.28 billion to just over $1.33 billion.What are the odds of winning?In 2017, Mega Millions changed the rules and increased the number of gold mega balls from 15 to 25. The odds of winning the jackpot grew from one in 259 million to one in 302 million. The jackpot winner has two options: receive annual payments over 30 years or take a lump sum. During Tuesday's drawing, a $1 million winning ticket was sold on Staten Island. Someone matched the first five numbers and only missed the mega ball. There were two $1 million winners in New Jersey on Tuesday.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.28 billion for Friday night’s drawing
LANSING, MI -- The buzz surrounding the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, July 29 has pushed the jackpot even higher as Mega Millions has announced another jackpot increase ahead of tonight’s drawing. The jackpot is now worth $1.28 billion with a cash option of $747.2 million. This marks the...
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You
Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
Fox17
Holland man wins $100K in second chance drawing
LANSING, Mich. — A Holland man is now $100,000 richer after being randomly selected in a second chance drawing. Forty-three-year-old Darwyn Thomas’s name was picked in the Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing on July 21 after scanning a non-winning ticket, according to Michigan Lottery. “I scanned several non-winning...
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
The winning $1.34B Mega Millions ticket was sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO — Someone in suburban Chicago beat the odds and won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The Illinois Lottery website said the winning ticket was purchased at […]
Morning Sun
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0