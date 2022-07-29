All-American Caffey enters transfer portal ahead of her seventh collegiate season

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker football player delivers 'Look Like Somebody' message
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Last Friday the Husker football players and staff had a team meeting that was directed by a former player in hopes of sparking inspiration. Huskers 1983 starting receiver, Ricky C. Simmons is now a motivational speaker. Simmons took the opportunity to premiere a full-feature documentary about his...
News Channel Nebraska
Chinander Discusses Defense on Day Three of Fall Camp
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following day three of fall camp Friday. Chinander spoke on Friday's practice and what he is asking of the defense. "I do not think there are things that we are asking them to do differently," Chinander said. "I feel...
News Channel Nebraska
Robert M. Vculek
Robert M. Vculek, 73, of Smith Center, KS, formerly of Fairbury, passed away July 31, 2022 in Smith Center, KS. He was born December 29, 1948 to Max & Doris (Lallak) Taylor in Fairbury, NE. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran. Services will be Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:30...
News Channel Nebraska
Margaret H. (Ferrol) Borzekofski
Margaret H. (Ferrol) Borzekofski, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on July 1, 1943 in Dunoon, Scotland to Archibald and Clara (Michie) Ferrol. Margaret married Michael Borzekofski on February 24, 1962 in Dunoon, Scotland. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed animal rescue, gardening and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
KETV.com
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck, Yukon collided south of Syracuse
SYRACUSE - Emergency crews responded Monday evening to a Highway 50 collision involving a freight truck and GMC Yukon. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but injuries appear to be minor. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. It appears that the point of impact was in the freight...
This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska
While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
News Channel Nebraska
New segment to open for Lincoln South Beltway over US-77
LINCOLN - Travelers of US-77 will have a new route near Saltillo Road. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, weather permitting, beginning on August 15, southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound...
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 1 | 5 PM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 1, 2022.
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Dunbar DICE release Dunbar Days schedule
DUNBAR – Dunbar Impacting Community Experience has released a full schedule for Dunbar Days Aug. 13 and 14. Saturday morning begins with pancakes, citywide garage sales, flea market and MJM Horse Rescue Experience. A cornhole tournament, kids fun zone and food trucks are also planned. A car show is...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3909 N 60th Street around 5:00 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired at the residence. According to authorities, they found an 18-year-old female that had been hit by the...
News Channel Nebraska
Two stolen vehicles recovered in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for burglary and having a gun. The Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to 7600 Old Post Road for a reported burglary when an employee at Wellington Greens Homeowners Association saw one of their shop doors open on July 19. A red 2006 Chevy Silverado and multiple landscaping tools were reportedly missing, an estimated total loss of $16,800.
doniphanherald.com
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm offenses land former Papillion woman 4.5 years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, a Papillion woman was sentenced to prison for two different firearm offenses from 2020. Officials said 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski received 54 months' imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system and Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison release.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha PD identify homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victims of the shooting that killed one person early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit identified 31-year-old Davonta Williams. The additional victims were a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. OPD is asking for...
KFVS12
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Nebraska man was arrested in southeast Missouri for drug dealing and sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Russell Ritter-Westerfield, 45, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced to serve 262 months in federal prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Over 500 Grams of Methamphetamine.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Weekend homicide being investigated
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 2:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022, in the 2200 block of Lake Street. It was reported that when officers arrived, they found three separate...
News Channel Nebraska
NCTC announces AppleJack 2022 weekends
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce has scheduled the 54th Annual AppleJack Festival for two consecutive weekends in September. NCTC Director Amy Allgood said traditional events are scheduled for weekend Sept. 16-18, including bull riding, carnival, flea market, parade, water barrel fights ad River City Classic Car Club Car Show.
