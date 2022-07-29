Shohei Ohtani doesn’t sound like a long-term member of the Angels

calltothepen.com
Juan Soto trade rumors: Padres could add another star in deal with Nationals
The San Diego Padres have been in pursuit of Juan Soto for weeks now. But he isn’t the only star that the Padres are pursuing on the Nationals. The San Diego Padres have been one of the three reported finalists for Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, along with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nationals are looking to trade the All-Star outfielder after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension a few weeks ago.
Blue Jays rumors: Top trade target clear after George Springer injury
The latest Toronto Blue Jays rumors make it clear the team is looking for some George Springer insurance following his most recent injury. The latest Toronto Blue Jays rumors point exactly where they have all along except maybe with an extra finger involved. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network,...
Twins trade details: Minnesota land closer Jorge Lopez from Orioles
The latest Minnesota Twins trade lands them an All-Star closer from the Baltimore Orioles. The Minnesota Twins aren’t going to let their lead in the American League Central disappear. With no sure bet in the closer spot, they turned to the Baltimore Orioles for some help by acquiring All-Star closer Jorge Lopez.
Phillies rumors: Former Mets pitcher a potential trade target
Recent Philadelphia Phillies rumors have connected them to a potential trade for former New York Mets pitcher and longtime foe Noah Syndergaard. Noah Syndergaard back in the National League East and not pitching for the New York Mets? If the latest Philadelphia Phillies rumors come true, it’s going to happen.
Rockies vs. Padres Game 1 Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 2 (Back Darvish at Home)
Bolstered by the acquisition of star reliever Josh Hader from the Brewers yesterday, San Diego is officially all-in this season and hope to get off to a stellar start in August today with a double-header against Colorado. Yu Darvish will pitch the first game, bringing a 1.94 home ERA into...
