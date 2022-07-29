How Much Should You Pay For A New Mattress In Santa Clarita?

www.hometownstation.com
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Deadbeats, B’ Soleil And Fast Appraisals 4 U Top Our List
Having owned KHTS radio since 1990, we have worked with thousands of local businesses. All but a small handful have been stellar. It saddens us to report on these two local businesses, who despite dozens of requests over the years to do the “right thing” they have chosen to not communicate with us to resolve the issue.
foodgressing.com
Rustic Canyon Michelin Star Restaurant in Santa Monica CA [Review]
This is a quick review of our visit to the 1-Michelin starred, Rustic Canyon Restaurant, located in Santa Monica, California. They are a stylish-yet-casual restaurant serving hyper-seasonal, Californian, casual small plates. The restaurant offers indoor dining but also has patios in the front and back of the restaurant. They had...
Santa Clarita Radio
27th Annual River Rally Clean-Up Event Returns To Santa Clarita
This year, the 27th annual river rally cleanup is expected to return to Santa Clarita where residents are able to help clean the Santa Clara Riverbed in Valencia. On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 11 a.m., volunteers for the River Rally cleanup are set to clean a portion of the Santa Clara Riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road, east of Orchard Village Road off the Via Princessa Bridge, according to City officials.
matadornetwork.com
The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles
Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
citywatchla.com
One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition
I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
KCRA.com
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
Santa Clarita Radio
Juvenile Airlifted In Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency
A young man was airlifted in the Valencia area Sunday morning after experiencing a medical emergency. At around 10:51 a.m. first responders received reports of a person experiencing a medical emergency at Bayport Lane, according to Supervisor Velderian with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a juvenile male,”...
point2homes.com
500 West Santa Maria Street 70, Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA, 93060
This beautiful and breezy home in Rancho Santa Paula, a 55+ community, is in a highly sought-after 149 manufactured home park in Santa Paula. Relax at the Pool or Spa and enjoy friendly gatherings at the clubhouse. Over $50,000 of recent upgrades have been made to this home and include; interior/exterior paint, crown molding, wood flooring, an upgraded kitchen, custom-built breakfast bar, sunshades, vertical blinds, bath upgrades, screens, and more. A termite inspection and work was completed on the property less than two years ago. 1300+ sq. ft. floor plan features a primary bedroom and ensuite bath, a 2nd bedroom, separate bath (both feature walk-in showers), large dining area with built-in cabinets, family room, living room, and a cook's kitchen with custom fitted refrigerator. The carport can accommodate up to three vehicles. A large, covered deck, fruit tree backyard, garden sheds, and patio have views of the Santa Paula mountains. Close to downtown Santa Paula, 15 minutes to the beach and Ventura, and easy freeway access make this the perfect location. Small dogs are welcome in the park, and Rancho Sant Paula features a dog park and green space. (Buyer to verify park fees and make an application for approval by the manager of Rancho Santa Paula before close of escrow.) Nothing to do here but enjoy the good life!
Santa Clarita Radio
As Temperatures Continue To Rise In Santa Clarita, So Do DUI Arrests
As temperatures continue to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley and the season creeps into late summer, Driving Under The Influence (DUI) arrests have also climbed. Between Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 18 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 23, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
NBC Los Angeles
Find Free Museum Days Around Southern California
"Time," as a concept, weaves through and around every piece of art, historical artifact, and scientific discovery. We ponder the time it took to create an artwork, the date when something was invented, and how past events inspired a certain outcome. These items and ideas can be found at our...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: July 11 – July 17
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
foxla.com
Los Angeles one step closer to allowing safe injection sites
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles could soon become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites under legislation passed by the state Senate Monday and heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. Newsom said in 2018 he was "very, very open" to the idea of a pilot program...
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – August 2022
There are four amazing shows slated for August. On Saturday, Aug. 6, you will hear the Latin sounds of Dreaming of You: A Tribute to Selena. Then on Saturday, Aug. 13, get ready for Yachty by Nature: Yacht Rock. If you are not familiar with Yacht Rock – it is characterized by the glossy production, breezy vocals and slow rock that dominated FM radio airwaves in the late 1970s and early 1980s. If you love Stevie Nicks you will love Twisted Gypsy: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on Saturday, Aug. 20. Then break out the bell bottoms and leisure suits for Boogie Knights: Disco on August 27. Bring your favorite snacks with you, or you can purchase food from the onsite food trucks.
welikela.com
The Best Oyster Happy Hours in Los Angeles
Do your eyes light up every time you see oysters on a menu. Mine do. And it’s even better when they are featured on happy hour. This guide was created to navigate all the deals currently going on at some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. There are just two simple but important requirements to make it on the rundown: 1) oysters need to be under $3 a piece and 2) the quality absolutely has to be on point. Nothing sloppy. Nothing suspicious. Just the best value in town. And that’s what I’ve compiled below.
New Chick-fil-A location in Monrovia has opening planned for late Fall 2022
Chick-fil-A's new location will pick up plenty of customers from the heaviest traffic in the San Gabriel ValleyDon Simkovich. Chick-fil-A continues expanding in Los Angeles County and Southern California with a new location currently under construction in Monrovia on Huntington Drive at the 210 Freeway.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Transported, Vehicle Overturned In Saugus Crash
One person was transported to the hospital after their vehicle was flipped over following a Saugus crash on Monday. At around 4 p.m. Monday first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road north of Texas Canyon Road, with a possible person trapped and the vehicle rolled over, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
californiahealthline.org
The Time Has Come for DIY Mandates on Covid
Here we are in the grip of yet another covid-19 surge, yet most people I see out and about are behaving as if the pandemic is over. And I live in Los Angeles County, whose public health department is arguably one of the most vigilant and proactive in the U.S.
