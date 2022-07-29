Chicago White Sox: 3 starters to trade for before the deadline

There’s a lot to unpack here. Let’s start with the semi-positive update. Robert has not appeared in a White Sox game since July 15 due to lightheadedness and blurred vision. It seemed those symptoms had eased up a bit, as the club sent him on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on July 28. However, Robert played in just one game with the Knights before experiencing cold symptoms.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO