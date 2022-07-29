The 3 best 3-point shooters currently on the Lakers roster

lakeshowlife.com
BREAKING: Felony Charges Filed Against Current NBA Star
On July 19, Miles Bridges has officially been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for several felonies. Bridges has spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks this year.
BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially signed Eric Paschall. He has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
What If The Golden State Warriors Signed This Former Superstar?
Dwight Howard is still a free agent, and I think that he could be a good signing for the Golden State Warriors. Howard has spent the last three seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Steph Curry Reacts to Bill Russell's Passing
Steph shared a heartfelt message for Bill Russell
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Steph and Klay are enjoying their victory tour
Lakers looking to reunite with unlikely player?
The Los Angeles Lakers could be bringing back a player who even predates LeBron James’ tenure with the team. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein revealed during a Spotify Live session on Saturday that the Lakers might be interested in reuniting with New York Knicks big man Julius Randle. Stein...
Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Reacts to Playing with LeBron James in Drew League
Lakers forward LeBron James appeared in the Drew League for the first time in 11 seasons with his teammate DeMar DeRozan being able to take in the moment.
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Sends Coby White To Los Angeles
Often, the NBA feels like an arms race. It’s widely understood that star players win basketball games, so the organization that collects the most is typically seen as having the best chance of winning the most games. In theory, that works. In practice, it usually works. With that said,...
Russell Westbrook is focused on building a business empire
The Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has gone through tough times over the last several months. He was traded to the Purple and Gold a year ago, and he thought it would be his chance to finally contend for an NBA championship while playing in his hometown. Instead, the...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Has Been Putting in the Work After Shocking Admission
Lakers forward Anthony Davis must play at an MVP level this season in order to silence the doubters.
Lakers News: 15-Year NBA Veteran Gives His Scouting Report on Bronny James
NBA veteran Thaddeus Young provided his take on Bronny James' basketball game. It should give LeBron James a smile.
Lakers Rumors: Agent Suggests LA Waiting for Deadline to Trade Russell Westbrook
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook may have a chance to suit up for the Lakers this season if the team choose to wait for the deadline
LeBron James Sent Out A Viral Tweet On Friday
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James sent out a tweet on Friday. The four-time NBA Champion is entering his fifth season in Los Angeles, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.
Watch Viral Video Of Draymond Green Taking A Photo Of LeBron James And A Fan
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green took a photo of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James with a fan.
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Has a Message for LA Fans
After missing all of last season, Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn gave a strong message to fans in a recent interview.
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Friday
On Friday, Kyrie Irving posted to Instagram. The superstar guard just finished up his third season with the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
Here's What LeBron James Just Tweeted On Monday Night
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet on Monday night.
Lakers: Insider Reveals Steep Price Teams Are Asking from LA in Trade Scenarios
The Lakers have what it takes to pull off a trade this summer, but what will it cost?
Report: Clippers Not Expected to Sign Veteran Center
The LA Clippers may not have interest in the current free agent centers
