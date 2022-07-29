ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jon Favreau Warned Russo Bros. Against Killing Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Would ‘Devastate’ Audiences

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
 3 days ago
The Russo Brothers had to convince one MCU helmer to let them kill off an Avenger.

During a Vanity Fair video interview, Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the “pressure” they received from “ Iron Man ” director and “Avengers: Endgame” actor Jon Favreau after he read the script in which Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices himself to save the world from Thanos (Josh Brolin).

“Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau, who called us up after he read the script. And said to us, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?'” Anthony Russo explained.

Joe Russo added, “He did. And I remember pacing on the corner of a stage on the phone with Favreau trying to talk him off a ledge. Because he’s like, ‘You can’t do this. It’s going to devastate people and you don’t want them walking out of the theater and into traffic.'”

Of course, Iron Man did get bested by Thanos. Or as Joe Russo simply said, “We did it anyway” despite Favreau’s complaints.

“To Jon’s credit,” co-director Anthony Russo said, “he hadn’t stepped through the process in the way that we had. So, we would’ve had the same reaction if somebody had dropped that.”

The 2019 film capped off Marvel ’s Phase 3 over a decade since Favreau’s “Iron Man” kicked off the modern MCU franchise as we know it.

Downey Jr. spoke out about parting ways with Marvel in 2020, saying, “I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have.”

During the 2022 San Diego Comic Con, Marvel president Kevin Feige gave an update on follow-up film “ Avengers: The Kang Dynasty ,” the fifth “Avengers” film that will debut in 2025, followed by “Avengers: Secret Wars” to close out Marvel’s Phase 6 .

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to helm “Kang Dynasty” starring Jonathan Majors. However, Majors confirmed that there will be multiple Kangs, much like multiple Spider-Men, in the expansive multiverse approach to the next generation of the MCU.

Comments / 125

Adam Nesbitt
3d ago

it was brilliant though. a perfect ending. it made sense. he got to go out on top. Chadwick Boseman sadly was denied that opportunity due to his untimely death. RDJ was fortunate to die a heroes death.

Reply(7)
64
Scott White
3d ago

This is why I will not watch the Iron heart series. There is no other Ironman other then Tony Stark. Even Marvel Comics said Tony Stark was one of the characters that holds the marvel universe together, I believe that as well for the movies.

Reply(15)
61
Megan Greer Mitchell
3d ago

Yeah....especially since you don't find out about his daughter until End games either. Fortunately though, they could technically being him back through the multiverse...

Reply(6)
22
ComicBook

Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"

Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
