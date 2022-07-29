ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Sheetz plans 30-store expansion project in part of Pennsylvania

By Sue Gleiter
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pennlive.com

Comments / 2

Related
PublicSource

Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?

Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Liquor sale questions; campaign ad spending; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 89; Low: 65. Partly cloudy. Ethics review: A Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board member and four of the agency’s top-level employees were given the chance to buy limited-release bottles left over from lotteries before the public even knew they were up for grabs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Summerdale, PA
City
Altoona, PA
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Maryland State
State
Ohio State
City
East Pennsboro Township, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
West Virginia State
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike tolls to rise again in 2023

A ride on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will cost you 5% more starting on Jan. 8. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved the toll increase which will affect both E-ZPass customers and Toll by Plate customers, meaning those who do not have E-ZPass transponders but are charged a toll based on a picture taken of their license plate as their vehicle passes through a toll point.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gridphilly.com

Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal

Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Western Pennsylvania#Real Estate Broker#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Cbre#Rbg Development#Mto#First Street Associates#Routes 11 15
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
WTAJ

PA lumberjack competition coming to Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Property tax assessments are unfair, but lawmakers lack the will to change them | Opinion

The General Assembly’s steadfast refusal to mandate that every Pennsylvania county conduct regular property reassessments for tax purposes is patently unconstitutional, reiterates a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. “The Pennsylvania Legislature has known of the property tax problem for a long time,” says Jake Haulk,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Shapiro’s summer ad blitz has been overwhelming; Mastriano supporters say they’re still standing

If it seems like your television set is giving a one-sided view of the Pennsylvania governor’s race so far, congratulations - you are a perceptive viewer. Because through the end of July, Democrat Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor has outspent Republican Doug Mastriano by a nearly 10:1 ratio, including both campaign-produced ads and messages produced and aired by like-minded political action committees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
173K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy