Wawa Station: All aboard SEPTA’s upcoming Regional Rail line

Pittsburgh-based health network reports data breach | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Liquor sale questions; campaign ad spending; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 89; Low: 65. Partly cloudy. Ethics review: A Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board member and four of the agency’s top-level employees were given the chance to buy limited-release bottles left over from lotteries before the public even knew they were up for grabs.
Pa. teen runs babysitting service for parents trying to relax at Jersey Shore
Matthew Moskow is a 16-year-old teen from Pennslyvania with an entrepreneurial mindset. So much so that he started a babysitting service for parents, grandparents, and other legal guardians to drop off their children while trying to relax at the Jersey Shore. Moskow, a student at Harriton High School in Lower...
Delaware DMV, resident take fight to court over ‘perceived profanity’ on vanity tag
DOVER, Del. — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a ruling...
Pa. Liquor Control Board officials got dibs on high-end bourbon lottery leftovers
Thousands of Pennsylvanians try their luck at entering the occasional state Liquor Control Board’s limited-release lotteries with hopes of getting the chance to buy a bottle of high-end limited quantity wine or spirits. In 2019 and 2020, though, for Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board member Michael Negra and four of...
Shapiro’s summer ad blitz has been overwhelming; Mastriano supporters say they’re still standing
If it seems like your television set is giving a one-sided view of the Pennsylvania governor’s race so far, congratulations - you are a perceptive viewer. Because through the end of July, Democrat Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor has outspent Republican Doug Mastriano by a nearly 10:1 ratio, including both campaign-produced ads and messages produced and aired by like-minded political action committees.
Penn State to freeze hiring at least through summer 2023
Pennsylvania’s flagship public university has ordered a hiring freeze at least through next summer as it and other higher education institutions confront spiking inflation and public fallout over tuition hikes aimed at easing strain on campus budgets. Penn State University confirmed the move late Monday, days after leaders announced...
Central Pa. schools struggle to find enough teachers: ‘It really is a crisis’
As central Pennsylvania schools scramble to fill vacancies amidst unprecedented staffing challenges before the new academic year begins, what once seemed like an extraordinary scenario has, for many school districts - and teachers - become the new normal. For younger educators, a time before the staffing shortages accelerated by COVID-19...
Property tax assessments are unfair, but lawmakers lack the will to change them | Opinion
The General Assembly’s steadfast refusal to mandate that every Pennsylvania county conduct regular property reassessments for tax purposes is patently unconstitutional, reiterates a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. “The Pennsylvania Legislature has known of the property tax problem for a long time,” says Jake Haulk,...
Winter 2022-23 will see plenty of ‘shaking, shivering and shoveling,’ says Farmers’ Almanac
“Significant shivers” are in the winter forecast for Pennsylvania, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, which has been providing extended weather forecasts every year since 1818. Most of Pennsylvania will be “slushy, icy and snowy” on top of some extreme cold, while western Pennsylvania will be “unreasonably cold and...
Senate Bill 106 gives the people of Pennsylvania a voice in abortion laws | Opinion
Over the past few weeks, my Senate colleagues have had to continually correct false and misleading statements regarding the recently passed Senate Bill 106. Sadly, the misrepresentations have continued, and it has become increasingly necessary for me as a sponsor of one of the bill’s amendments to join them in their efforts.
California switching to jail, fines to keep civilization from world’s tallest tree
LOS ANGELES — It sounds hard to hide the tallest tree in the world. But that’s exactly what officials at California’s Redwood National Park have been trying to do since 2006. Now, the 380-foot tall redwood tree is officially off-limits. In a statement last week, the park...
Pennsylvania needs to invest in renewal energy sources now more than ever | PennLive letters
Increased energy costs resulting from the war in the Ukraine and rising inflation are an important argument in favor of Pennsylvania investing in renewable energy solutions to bring more certainty to our energy markets. The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is a successful program that will cap harmful pollution from...
Man charged in deadly river stabbing that started with lost cellphone
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Bicyclist suffers ‘possible life-threatening injuries’ in Dauphin County crash: police
A bicyclist is being treated after crashing with a Ford Ranger and suffering “possible life-threatening injuries” on Sunday morning, according to state police. The two vehicles were in the 2100 block of Vine Street, Londonderry Township, around 11:12 a.m. when the crash occurred, police said. The Ranger was...
Humpback whale engulfs 2 women but spits them out: video
The magic of the Internet and our curiosity of some of the most magical ocean creatures has a video of a humpback whale engulfing two women only to spit them out again trending after two years. Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were kayaking in California’s San Luis Obispo Bay when...
Harris to announce $1B to states for floods, extreme heat
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce the grant programs Monday at an event in Miami with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.
2 bodies found inside vehicle in path of raging California wildfire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle in the path of a raging Northern California wildfire that is one of several major blazes burning across the U.S. West amid hot, dry, gusty conditions. The McKinney Fire exploded in size to more than...
Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate
Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Keystone Party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed voter signatures, while a Libertarian Party...
Temperatures rising across central Pa., will peak near 100 later this week
Central Pennsylvania is becoming miserably hot again this week, and likely won’t get much rain to cool things off, forecasters said. Temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 80s Tuesday and low 90s Wednesday, then reach nearly 100 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday has...
