Alpharetta, GA

GOP heavyweight Newt Gingrich joins Herschel Walker in law enforcement endorsement

By Tim Darnell
CBS 46
 3 days ago
Gary Poynter
3d ago

Unlike "Holy Grail", when Newt got turned into one, it never got better. He has to know Hetschel has the brains of a duck, so like a true Newt he gives an endorsement.Also, extra points to those of you who matched the movie the Newt and the duck

BigOmar
3d ago

he will need more than Newt I cheated on every wife I had Gingrich I think he needs a speech therapist because I understand nothing Herchel Walker says not a word.

James Roberts
3d ago

Walker must REALLY be desperate! Gingrich? a fossil with ABSOLUTELY NO real political clout! That's hysterical! and to get an endorsement from law enforcement when it's been revealed that Walker lied repeatedly regarding his recently revealed claims of being affiliated with law enforcement in various capacities (ALL PROVEN TO BE TOTALLY FALSE AND FIGMENTS OF WALKER'S IMAGINATION)

Reply
Florida Phoenix

No guts no glory if Herschel weasels out of Warnock debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Back in the primary, Herschel Walker wanted nothing to do with a debate against his Republican opponents, but at least he had a lame excuse of an excuse. With polls showing Walker with an insurmountable lead among Republicans, he could shrug off calls for a debate on the grounds that none of his opponents had […] The post No guts no glory if Herschel weasels out of Warnock debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Former Political Figure Found Guilty

A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and candidate for the Georgia Senate was in a Bulloch County courtroom last week facing charges of stalking, criminal trespassing, and harassing communication. Documents obtained by these radio stations show that in August of 2020, Bulloch County Deputies responded to a...
wuga.org

Morning headlines: State Ethics Commission investigating nonprofit's role in 2018 governor's election

The State Ethics Commission is investigating whether a nonprofit raised and spent millions of undisclosed dollars in support of Stacey Abrams 2018 campaign for governor. The AJC reports it is the biggest investigation so far against the New Georgia Project, but Abrams supporters have called the effort a fishing expedition engineered by Governor Brian Kemp. In an updated complaint, the commission claims the group raised $4 million dollars and spent $3 million without registering as a political action committee and disclosing the funds.
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Radical Atlanta group busted for anti-U.S. propaganda

A separatist faction based in Atlanta known as the Black Hammer Party is connected to a Russian plot to sow discord in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A newly unsealed federal indictment says a Russian national with Kremlin connections named Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov was secretly funding fringe political groups in Georgia and elsewhere directing them to “publish information designed to cause dissension in the United States and to promote secessionist ideologies,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
fox5atlanta.com

New InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll shows statewide races could head to runoffs

ATLANTA - A new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll released Friday shows the top three statewide races in Georgia are extremely tight. In the race for governor, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp leads Stacey Abrams with 49% versus her 44%. Libertarian Shane Hazel polled at 3%. Two percent of the voters polled said they planned to support another candidate and 2% were undecided.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Poll finds Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams statistically tied

ATLANTA – Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are in a virtual dead heat, according to a new poll. The survey of 950 Georgia adults, including 753 registered voters, found Kemp holding a 1-point lead over Abrams, 45% to 44%, statistically considered a tie.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta leaders roll out red carpet for Democratic National Convention leaders at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is working to convince the Democratic Party to host its 2024 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta. DNC leaders took a tour of Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday. A topic of discussion was the crucial role Georgia and other traditionally red states played during the 2020 Election. The state elected two democratic senators and its electoral college votes when to President Joe Biden.
fox5atlanta.com

Fox News Poll: Georgia’s Senate and governor races are tight

ATLANTA - After a heated primary season, the stage for the general election is set in races for U.S. Senate and governor in Georgia, and it looks like another nail-biter, according to a new Fox News survey of registered voters. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is key for determining...
CBS Minnesota

GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
