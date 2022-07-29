GOP heavyweight Newt Gingrich joins Herschel Walker in law enforcement endorsement

Unlike "Holy Grail", when Newt got turned into one, it never got better. He has to know Hetschel has the brains of a duck, so like a true Newt he gives an endorsement.Also, extra points to those of you who matched the movie the Newt and the duck
he will need more than Newt I cheated on every wife I had Gingrich I think he needs a speech therapist because I understand nothing Herchel Walker says not a word.
Walker must REALLY be desperate! Gingrich? a fossil with ABSOLUTELY NO real political clout! That's hysterical! and to get an endorsement from law enforcement when it's been revealed that Walker lied repeatedly regarding his recently revealed claims of being affiliated with law enforcement in various capacities (ALL PROVEN TO BE TOTALLY FALSE AND FIGMENTS OF WALKER'S IMAGINATION)
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Comments / 8