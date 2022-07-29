ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Dillon Gabriel makes Walter Camp Preseason Watch List

By Joey Helmer
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Brent Venables fall camp opening press conference: Live thread

NORMAN, Okla. — The time has arrived. Brent Venables is officially kicking off his first fall camp Tuesday inside the MidFirst Bank Stadium Club. In Venables' inaugural season, his Sooners return 10 players who started at least seven games for last year's team that finished 11-2, beat Oregon 47-32 in the Alamo Bowl and ended the season No. 10 in the AP and coaches polls. Five offensive players who started at least seven games are back from the previous campaign. That includes offensive linemen Anton Harrison, Chris Murray and Andrew Raym, wide receiver Marvin Mims and tight end Brayden Willis. Wide receiver Theo Wease started all 11 games in 2020, despite missing all but one game last season due to injury.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy