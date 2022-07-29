Dillon Gabriel makes Walter Camp Preseason Watch List

NORMAN, Okla. — The time has arrived. Brent Venables is officially kicking off his first fall camp Tuesday inside the MidFirst Bank Stadium Club. In Venables' inaugural season, his Sooners return 10 players who started at least seven games for last year's team that finished 11-2, beat Oregon 47-32 in the Alamo Bowl and ended the season No. 10 in the AP and coaches polls. Five offensive players who started at least seven games are back from the previous campaign. That includes offensive linemen Anton Harrison, Chris Murray and Andrew Raym, wide receiver Marvin Mims and tight end Brayden Willis. Wide receiver Theo Wease started all 11 games in 2020, despite missing all but one game last season due to injury.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO