Magbanua is sentenced to life as Adelson seeks freedom before his trial for Markel's murder

news.wfsu.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
Complex
YNW Melly No Longer Facing the Death Penalty in Double Murder Case
YNW Melly’s fans, friends, and family can breathe a sigh of relief. A Florida judge has removed the death penalty as a possible sentence for the 23-year-old rapper, who remains behind bars on double homicide charges. The outlet reports Melly—legal name Jamell Maurice Demons—received the news Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Broward County. His attorney confirmed the info to XXL, while his mother celebrated the decision via Instagram.
Beau Rothwell sentenced to life in prison for killing wife who had searched online "what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant"
A Missouri man convicted in the death of his pregnant wife whose battered body was found about a week after she was reported missing was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole. A jury in April found Beau Rothwell, 31, of Creve Coeur, guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with...
Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Indicted For Allegedly Murdering His Wife and Son
Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on murder charges in the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son. He has been charged with two counts of murder, and two counts of possessing a firearm during a crime. According to indictments handed down on Thursday from a grand jury in Colleton County, Murdaugh used a rifle to kill his wife, Maggie, and a shotgun to kill his son Paul a year ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mic
Cheer’s Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison
Jerry Harris has had quite the fall from grace. The former competitive cheerleader had a wild turn in 2020 as an audience favorite on the Netflix documentary show, Cheer. But now, he will be serving 12 years in prison for sex crimes. In February, Harris pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting...
Derek Chauvin Receives Federal Sentencing For George Floyd's Murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to serve 21 years in prison on federal civil rights charges more than two years after George Floyd's murder, CNN reports. On Thursday (July 7), a federal judge announced that Chauvin was sentenced to 252 months in prison for his role...
New Mexico judge drops charges against former police officer accused of killing man in custody
New Mexico District Court Judge Douglas Driggers ruled there was "insufficient evidence" for the trial of former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser to continue and dismissed the second-degree murder charges filed against him for the death of Antonio Valenzuela in 2020, according to the New Mexico Attorney General's office.
Eric Holder Jr. convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Jurors convicted a man of first-degree murder in the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle in a shooting that also wounded two others in South Los Angeles. Holder, 32, was found guilty in the March 31, 2019 murder of the 33-year-old rapper, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom. He was also convicted of two counts each of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm involving two other people who were injured in the March 31, 2019, shooting in front of the rapper's Crenshaw District store called The Marathon, along with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jurors also found true allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a handgun and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on one of the victims.
RELATED PEOPLE
She Killed Herself. He Was Charged With Her Murder.
An Alabama prisoner has been charged with murdering a correctional officer who killed herself. On April 29, Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail with the help of Vicky White, who was the assistant director of corrections. The pair were engaged in a romantic relationship (and were not related).
papermag.com
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence for murder, which will also be followed by 5 additional years of supervised release. However, Chauvin will also receive credit for time already served, meaning this second sentence will be an additional 20 years and five months.
California Woman Kills Her Teacher Husband — But Was It Murder Or Self Defense?
When Jason Harper’s fellow teachers learned that their colleague, a devoted father of three, was found dead in the bedroom of his seaside neighborhood home, they didn’t know what to think. But their concern only grew when they learned that Jason’s wife, Julie Harper, and the couple’s three...
Wealthy dentist to testify in trial over wife's safari death
A wealthy dentist accused of killing his wife on a remote African safari in 2016 and later collecting nearly $5 million in insurance money was expected to testify in his defense Wednesday afternoon during his murder trial.Federal prosecutors allege Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph blurted out to his longtime lover that "I killed my f---g wife for you!" during a fight at a Phoenix steakhouse after he learned in 2020 that the FBI was investigating his wife Bianca Rudolph's shooting death in a small cabin in Zambia.Rudolph, 67, is charged with murder and mail fraud. He faces a maximum term of life...
IN THIS ARTICLE
papermag.com
Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison
The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
Arizona Man Gets Life For Brutal 2017 Murder Of Kindergarten Teacher He'd Been Dating
An Arizona man convicted of murdering a beloved elementary school teacher has been sentenced to life in prison. Charlie Malzahn, 32, had been spared the death penalty in exchange for pleading guilty in June to the murder of Cathryn Gorospe, 44, according to the Associated Press. The pair had been dating for about a month when Gorospe disappeared on Oct. 6, 2017, shortly after she bonded the defendant out of jail for an unrelated crime, according to CBS News.
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Man who spent decades in prison for Malcolm X murder sues for wrongful conviction
A New York man who spent two decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing city leaders and former law enforcement officers over his wrongful imprisonment after he was exonerated late last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
UPDATE (July 6):. Eric Holder's attorney, Aaron Jansen, has released a statement to XXL in the wake of his client being found guilty of murdering Nipsey Hussle. "While Mr. Holder, Jr. was found guilty of first degree murder of Nipsey Hustle, he was acquitted of the attempted murders of Mr. Lathan and Mr. Villanueva," the statement reads. "Sentencing is set for September 15, 2022 after which we will file an appeal."
DA: 4 jail guards failed to act as inmate attempted suicide
Four New York City jail guards have been indicted for failing to intervene in an inmate's suicide attempt until it was too late to save the teenager from serious brain damage, authorities announced.The correction captain and three correction officers waited nearly eight minutes before providing any assistance to 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano at the Rikers Island jail complex on Nov. 27, 2019, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Monday.Prosecutors said the officers can be seen on surveillance video walking past Feliciano and taking no action for seven minutes and 51 seconds.“The defendants ignored their duty as correction officers to maintain...
Death Row inmate Richard Glossip's 4th execution date set as lawmakers seek new hearing to prove innocence
Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma man accused of murdering his boss in 1997, has spent 25 years in prison, awaiting his execution while maintaining his innocence. Now, 34 Oklahoma legislators and Glossip’s attorney are petitioning to help the 59-year-old get a new hearing after the Reed Smith law firm recently released an independent, 340-page report alleging that Glossip's murder-for-hire conviction and death sentence are unsubstantiated.
Daily Beast
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
Comments / 0