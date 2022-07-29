Magbanua is sentenced to life as Adelson seeks freedom before his trial for Markel's murder

Jurors convicted a man of first-degree murder in the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle in a shooting that also wounded two others in South Los Angeles. Holder, 32, was found guilty in the March 31, 2019 murder of the 33-year-old rapper, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom. He was also convicted of two counts each of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm involving two other people who were injured in the March 31, 2019, shooting in front of the rapper's Crenshaw District store called The Marathon, along with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jurors also found true allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a handgun and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on one of the victims.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO