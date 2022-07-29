Shakira facing call for 8-year jail term in tax-fraud case

Maybe, her hips do lie!

Colombian superstar Shakira could be tossed in a Spanish prison for eight years in her $14.7 million tax fraud case, a prosecutor’s office document showed on Friday.

The singer, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide with hits such as “Hips Don’t Lie”, earlier this week rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office to close the case.

She is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain.

The prosecutor’s document, seen by Reuters, asserts that Shakira was living in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and in May 2012 bought a house in Barcelona which became a family home for herself, her partner and their son born in Spain in 2013.

It asked for an eight-year prison sentence and a fine of more than $23.5 million should she be found guilty. No date for a trial has been set yet.

Asked to comment, Shakira’s representatives referred to a previous statement sent out on Wednesday saying she “is fully confident of her innocence” and that she considers the case “a total violation of her rights”.

The terms of the earlier settlement offer have not been disclosed.

The 45-year-old singer — dubbed the Queen of Latin Pop — said she initially paid the $17.5 million that the Spanish tax office said she owed and claims she has no outstanding debt with the tax authorities.

The latest development in the tax case comes a month after Shakira and her husband, Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique, announced they were separating . Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two sons.