Alert Center: Truck goes up in flames on I-95 in Mamaroneck

State police say a truck went up in flames Friday morning on I-95 in Mamaroneck around 9:30 a.m.

News 12 viewer Chris Santora sent videos to News 12 showing images of rising smoke far from the scene.

According to police, there have been some slowdowns on residential roads, and a two-mile backup heading north on I-95.

At one point, all three lanes were closed off, but all of the lanes have since reopened.

State police tell News 12 no one was injured. There has been no word yet on the cause of the fire.