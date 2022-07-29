ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Martin Scorsese to Direct Leonardo DiCaprio in Shipwreck Thriller ‘The Wager’ at Apple

By Wilson Chapman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Hot on the heels of production for their upcoming “ Killers of the Flower Moon ,” Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have boarded a new project at Apple Original Films, Variety has confirmed.

Scorsese is attached to direct an adaptation of New Yorker journalist David Grann’s upcoming nonfiction book “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder” for Apple. Grann also wrote the book “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which investigates a series of murders of Osage people that took place in the 1920s, as well as “The Lost City of Z,” “The Death of Sherlock Holmes” and “The White Darkness.”

“The Wager,” which will be published next April, tells the story of the 1700’s British naval ship of the same name. During a secret mission to obtain a Spanish treasure-filled galleon, the crew ended up shipwrecked on a desolate island off the coast of Patagonia. Stranded and forced to survive against the elements, the crew descends into anarchy, and when they return to civilization end up on opposite sides of an intense court martial, with accusations of murder and treachery against several parties.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is the first collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio since 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Scorsese directs the Apple Studios film, with DiCaprio leading an ensemble cast that includes Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson. The film, which wrapped production late last year, was expected to premiere this fall, but will instead release next year, with Apple reportedly eyeing a festival debut at Cannes or Venice Film Festival.

In addition to the two Scorsese-helmed films, Apple Studios is also in development on a limited series adaptation of Grann’s “The White Darkness.” Tom Hiddleston is set to star in the series, which was developed by “Pachinko” showrunner Soo Hugh, who executive produces and showruns with Mark Heyman. Theresa Kang-Lowe serves as an additional executive producer for the project. Grann is repped by CAA and The Robbins Office.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to announce news of the developing project.

