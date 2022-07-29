ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Market Teams With My Chemical Romance on Capsule

By Obi Anyanwu
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHIhW_0gxjn4r500

Click here to read the full article.

Market has launched a collaboration with My Chemical Romance and Smiley ahead of the rock band’s tour beginning on Aug. 20 and the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas this October, which the band is headlining with Paramore.

The collection combines Market’s smiley motif and signatures with My Chemical Romance’s emo and rebellious aesthetic. Select pieces include a brushed cardigan with embroidered details inspired by My Chemical Romance songs “Vampires Will Never Hurt You” and “The Black Parade,” graphic T-shirts of Smiley with a red emo haircut and the word “romance” spelled around his head, a hoodie that reads “I grew up listening to My Chemical Romance,” and an embroidered corduroy hat. Prices range from $45 to $150.

More from WWD

“I grew up in the middle of nowhere and My Chemical Romance was the first group that showed me I didn’t need to be like everyone else around me,” said Malachi Shockley, director of merchandising at Market. “As a teenager, I wanted to rebel, I wanted to do things differently, and MCR was a beacon of light showing me the way. From the lyrics to their outfits, they showed me that I could be different and still build a community of likeminded people around me. We wanted to share that same energy and spirit through this collection — reminding people that they can change their perspectives and honor their full creative selves.”

My Chemical Romance is a multiplatinum recording band that was at the center of an emo movement in the Aughts. The band split up in 2013 and reunited in 2019 and released the song, “The Foundations of Decay,” this year.

Prior to collaborating with My Chemical Romance, Market this year dropped capsules for the Rolling Stones and Guns N’ Roses, and outside of music, a second collaboration with Looney Tunes in July.

Best of WWD

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Pa Salieu Stars in A-Cold-Wall Campaign, Quinta Brunson Signs With Olay

Click here to read the full article. INSTANT CONNECTION: British rapper Pa Salieu, whose debut single “Frontline” was the most-played track in 2020 on BBC Radio 1Xtra, is the latest face for Samuel Ross’ fashion venture A-Cold-Wall. Salieu fronts the pre-fall 2022 campaign. The artist from Coventry, who walked earlier this year in Ozwald Boateng’s first London show in 12 years, was styled by Robbie Spencer and photographed by Ken-Tonio Yamamoto.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos Salieu said he had an instant connection with Ross the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Emma Chamberlain Channels Modern Mod Girl at Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition’

Click here to read the full article. Emma Chamberlain went simple yet chic for her latest appearance for Louis Vuitton. On Thursday, the internet personality attended the label’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition” on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. She wore a black mini mod dress by Louis Vuitton that featured embellished detailing on the neckline. She paired the look with the label’s Petite Malle clutches and patent black platform heels.More from WWDLouis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibit Arrives in L.A.ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Groundbreaking Actress Nichelle Nichols Dies at 89

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols has died at age 89. The actress is best known for her role as officer Lt. Nyota Uhura from the “Star Trek” franchise, a groundbreaking role for African-American women on television. She was one of the first Black actresses featured in a major TV series.More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort''House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosPhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth' Nichols died of heart failure Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times, which also reported that she had suffered from a stroke in 2015, and struggled...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
hypebeast.com

MARKET and My Chemical Romance Welcome You to the Black Parade With Latest Collab

MARKET has teamed up with My Chemical Romance for a brand new collaboration. Honoring one of the most beloved bands to ever come out of the emo/pop-punk scene of the 2000s, the capsule pays tribute to MCR’s iconic side-swept hair, black shirt and red tie, putting that look on Smiley on a white T-shirt with the word “Romance” above. A black hoodie and corduroy cap with a phrase that proudly states “I GREW UP LISTENING TO MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE” also join the collab, along with a red tie dye cardigan embroidered with different insignias that pay tribute to MCR and the words “THE BLACK MARKET PARADE.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Sweetest Family Moments: Pics

Close-knit clan! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wear a lot of hats as musicians, reality stars and actors — but are doting parents too. The “Pieces of Me” singer welcomed her first child, son Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, in 2008. Following their 2011 split, the Texas native moved on with Ross and welcomed […]
CELEBRITIES
jambroadcasting.com

Listen to Selena’s posthumous new single “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti”

It’s been 27 years since we tragically lost Selena, but fans can finally hear her voice again in a new song, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti.”. The track, which dropped at midnight, serves as the first taste of Selena’s just-announced posthumous album MOONCHILD Mixes. The upcoming record is filled with songs she recorded between the ages of 13 and 16.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Chemical Romance#Capsules#Beacon#Guns#Mcr
wegotthiscovered.com

Metallica now using ‘Stranger Things’ footage for ‘Master of Puppets’ live performances

Stranger Things stans, metalheads, and music buffs alike collectively experienced the utter delight of hearing “Master of Puppets” by Metallica blast through their speakers while watching the mind-bending fourth season of Netflix’s hit series. And as if hearing the legendary tune wasn’t exciting enough on its own, eagle-eyed subscribers were able to bear witness to fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) shredding the song on his guitar — which Metallica is now proudly using during live performances.
MUSIC
Variety

Selena Quintanilla Estate Shares New Version of ‘Como Te Quiero Yo a Ti,’ Reveals Posthumous Album Release Date

Click here to read the full article. Nearly three decades ago, Selena Quintanilla’s life was tragically ended just as her success in the American mainstream was beginning to ignite. Now, 27 years later, the Quintanilla family and Warner Music Latina will be releasing a new album from the Tejano singer. The estate has unveiled a remixed regional version of “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” — the first single from Selena’s forthcoming 13-track album, “Moonchild Mixes,” which will release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been re-released once before, making this the third version of the song which...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Drops Second Swimwear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Earlier this year, a clip from the reality star’s cover story with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul announced earlier this year the expansion of her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection. The first collection dropped in March but the new line, out today,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Nicki Minaj Gets Personal in Trailer for Documentary Series ‘Nicki’

Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj has revealed the trailer for her forthcoming six-episode documentary series, Nicki. The series, produced by Bron Studios, is “coming soon,” according to the rapper. The trailer opens with a clip of a young Minaj performing, as her voiceover reveals, “You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper. You just learn it as you go.” She adds of her ascent to stardom, “Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time. I’m fighting for the girls who never thought they could win.” Towards the end of the trailer, Minaj reflects on...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Keke Palmer Wears Feathered Valentino Dress at ‘Nope’ U.K. Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer’s winning red carpet streak is continuing with her latest appearance. The actress attended the latest premiere for her horror film “Nope” Thursday night in London, wearing a green lace dress with feathered embellishments from Valentino’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Her look was styled by her styling team, duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. Premiere Palmer posed on the red carpet alongside costar Daniel Kaluuya, who wore a fitted brown suit. This...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour

In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
RALEIGH, NC
WWD

After Collecting Data on Melanin Rich Skin, 4.5.6 Skin Is Ready for Expansion

Click here to read the full article. London-based direct-to-consumer skin care line 4.5.6 Skin has rebranded and is now eyeing a retail expansion thanks to a recent seed financing round and data collection drive. Founder Noelly Michoux launched the brand in 2020 as a beauty tech start-up dedicated to offering premium and customized skin care for melanin-rich skin after failing to find the right products for her skin.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The reason why I started 4.5.6 is that as a...
SKIN CARE
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy