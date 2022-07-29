Market Teams With My Chemical Romance on Capsule

Click here to read the full article.

Market has launched a collaboration with My Chemical Romance and Smiley ahead of the rock band’s tour beginning on Aug. 20 and the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas this October, which the band is headlining with Paramore.

The collection combines Market’s smiley motif and signatures with My Chemical Romance’s emo and rebellious aesthetic. Select pieces include a brushed cardigan with embroidered details inspired by My Chemical Romance songs “Vampires Will Never Hurt You” and “The Black Parade,” graphic T-shirts of Smiley with a red emo haircut and the word “romance” spelled around his head, a hoodie that reads “I grew up listening to My Chemical Romance,” and an embroidered corduroy hat. Prices range from $45 to $150.

“I grew up in the middle of nowhere and My Chemical Romance was the first group that showed me I didn’t need to be like everyone else around me,” said Malachi Shockley, director of merchandising at Market. “As a teenager, I wanted to rebel, I wanted to do things differently, and MCR was a beacon of light showing me the way. From the lyrics to their outfits, they showed me that I could be different and still build a community of likeminded people around me. We wanted to share that same energy and spirit through this collection — reminding people that they can change their perspectives and honor their full creative selves.”

My Chemical Romance is a multiplatinum recording band that was at the center of an emo movement in the Aughts. The band split up in 2013 and reunited in 2019 and released the song, “The Foundations of Decay,” this year.

Prior to collaborating with My Chemical Romance, Market this year dropped capsules for the Rolling Stones and Guns N’ Roses, and outside of music, a second collaboration with Looney Tunes in July.