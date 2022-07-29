Why Experts Think Common Viruses May Have Led To The Mysterious Hepatitis Outbreak In Children

www.healthdigest.com
BA.5 COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now
The new COVID-19 variants are more transmissible than ever, but how different do symptoms look compared to a year ago?
If you were infected with COVID-19 during the first Omicron wave, you 'really don't have a lot of good protection' against the BA.5 subvariant: Fauci
Getting infected with COVID-19 during the first Omicron wave doesn't give much protection against the current BA.5 strain. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the BA.5 subvariant "substantially evades" antibodies from both vaccination and prior infection. But BA.5 is not associated with greater disease severity or hospitalization compared to earlier...
WebMD
Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell
July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
I’ve Been Sick For Months But Never Tested Positive For COVID. Here’s What Doctors Tell Me.
“You don’t meet the diagnostic criteria for lupus, or anything,” the rheumatologist told me, her voice unwavering through the telehealth screen. “All of these blood tests point to a young, healthy woman.”. Her words set aflame something urgent within me. Something I had dulled over two months...
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
The 'worst variant' is here
(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID
Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
These Are the Top Symptoms of the New BA.4 and BA.5 COVID Variant
Responsible for the majority of new COVID cases, two more variants have caught health experts’ attention: BA.4 and BA.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these variants make up 70% of U.S. cases. Based on current data, BA.4 and BA.5 are evading immunity, which is a...
There's one crucial step to your Covid self-test you may be missing, experts say
Self-testing for coronavirus is convenient, but keeping the results to yourself can impact more than just your community. Whether your test is positive or negative, here's what to do next.
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
Why Have Some People Been Able To Avoid Getting COVID-19?
Despite being directly exposed to COVID-19, some people still haven't tested positive. It turns out, the "Novids" might have something others don't.
Administration warns 'under vaccinated' Americans: Biden team will hand out more n95 masks beyond the 400 million made available as it outlines strategy to deal with surging BA.5 variant – and warns 350 weekly deaths is still 'too high'
The White House is warning Americans to take precautions in indoor settings and prepare for the surging BA.5 variant – even if they have already contracted a recent case of COVID with a related omicron variant. 'Immunity wanes, so it is critical to stay up to date with COVID...
IFLScience
We Can Thank Gonorrhea For Grandparents' Love, Scientists Argue
Could humans owe their relationships with grandparents to gonorrhea? Perhaps so, suggests a new study published in the journal Molecular Biology. Bear with us, the question is not as ridiculous as you might first think. Humans (plus orcas and pilot whales) are unusual animals as they can live happy and...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a New Horrifying Genetic Disease
A new genetic disease slows down children’s brain development. A new genetic disease that causes some children’s brains to grow abnormally and postpone intellectual development has been discovered by scientists. The majority of people with the disease, which is still so new that it lacks a name, struggle...
WebMD
U.S. COVID Deaths Increase to Nearly 500 Per Day Again
July 28, 2022 – COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are increasing again as the very contagious BA.5 variant spreads across the country, with nearly 500 deaths reported each day. After 2 months of daily death numbers rarely climbing above 400, the average has recently grown to about 450 deaths per day, according to NPR.
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
Why You Should Never Pop A Sebaceous Cyst At Home
Sebaceous cysts can be unsightly and obnoxious, but even so, you shouldn't try removing them yourself. Discover why you should never pop a cyst at home.
If Your Skin Feels Like It Is Crawling You May Have This Rare Condition
If your skin is crawling, itching, or burning and has fibers sticking out of it, it could be a sign that you have this rare medical condition.
MedicalXpress
Protective T cells remain 20 months after COVID
Patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 develop protective immune responses, mediated by virus-specific T cells and antibodies, shortly after the infection. There is concern, however, that immunity does not persist over time, which may translate into severe COVID-19 upon re-infection. In the July 12 issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of...
