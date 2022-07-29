ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Local gang member, Mexican Mafia supplier faces life in prison

By Site Administrator
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
A 28-year-old Corpus Christi man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On April 22, authorities executed a search warrant at Manuel Moya's residence. Authorities discovered approximately 11.2 kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of meth, 3 kilograms of marijuana, and $120,000 in cash.

"They also found other controlled substances such as psilocybin mushrooms, crack cocaine, synthetic cannabinoid, and MDMA," said investigators.

Investigators say Moya was the only one present at the residence.

"Law enforcement also found a Century Arms Inc. pistol, Ruger rifle, two Taurus pistols, three Glock pistols, a JTS Group shotgun, body armor, high-capacity magazines, and several rounds of ammunition. Two of the firearms contained chambered rounds," said officials.

Moya took responsibility for all the weapons and ammunition.

"In addition, they discovered several ledgers that documented Moya's controlled substance distribution activities and a notebook with instructions on how to make drugs," said officials.

During the search, investigators found other supplies, including glassware with residue of controlled substances, bags, equipment for vacuum sealing, weight scales, small sandwich bags, money counters, and razor blades.

Officials say the investigation revealed Moya was a local gang member and a drug supplier to the Mexican Mafia.

"He distributed narcotics on both an individual and large-scale basis," added officials.

According to investigators, Moya was previously convicted of possessing a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cocaine, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Moya will receive sentencing on October 19; at that time, Moya faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Moya will remain in custody pending that hearing.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

