Judge to decide fate of Ohio man accused of unlicensed funeral services, abusing corpses

A Lucas County judge will now decide the fate of Shawnte Hardin , a Columbus man accused of more than 40 counts of various crimes, including abuse of a corpse, representing as a funeral director while unlicensed, and fraud.

Mr. Hardin was indicted last October on accusations that beginning in 2017 he had run an unlicensed funeral directing service in Ohio. He pleaded not guilty shortly after the indictment and waived his right to a jury trial. The bench trial commenced on July 11, lasting nearly three weeks before Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding.

Defense attorney Richard Kerger said that he and Mr. Hardin chose to waive a jury trial because the case was so complex. Closing arguments on Thursday lasted nearly five hours.

Judge Goulding is currently reviewing the hundreds of pieces of evidence and is expected to reach a verdict in early August. If Mr. Hardin is found guilty on any counts, his sentencing would take place separately from the verdict announcement on a later date, Judge Goulding said.

In total, Mr. Hardin faces 44 charges from two different indictments, including nine counts each of abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed, five counts each of failure to file taxes and passing bad checks, three counts of tampering with records, two counts each of telecommunications fraud, identity fraud, and theft, and one count each of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, operating an unlicensed funeral home, possessing criminal tools, failure to refrigerate a human body, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and intimidation of a witness.

Because multiple victims were involved there were multiple counts of the same crimes. In his closing argument, assistant Ohio Attorney General Drew Wood named at least eight people whose families were affected by the alleged misconduct.

The prosecution alleges that from Sept. 2017 to Sept. 2021, Mr. Hardin sold funeral directing services while unlicensed but presented himself as being licensed.

“All of the offenses in these two indictments flow from the fact that Shawnte Hardin was not a licensed funeral director,” Mr. Wood said in his closing argument. “Because Mr. Hardin is not a licensed funeral director, he couldn’t start a licensed funeral home. He couldn’t start a facility where he would have stable and regular access to refrigeration, and without that, he was just leaving bodies to rot.”

Mr. Wood alleged that over the four-year period, bodies were left in conference rooms, storage facilities, a rented hair and nail salon, and rented moving trucks.

“This trial has revealed there’s a reason that funeral services are expensive. Proper education and training to handle a body with care and dignity and respect, that costs money,” Mr. Wood said. “Shawnte Hardin was able to charge so little because he didn’t bother with those things – he didn’t bother with refrigeration, and people like Rhonda Cooper wound up covered in mold.”

Mr. Kerger argued that Mr. Hardin had cut corners because he was trying to keep prices down. Most funeral homes charge $8,000-$10,000 on average, Mr. Kerger said, but Mr. Hardin almost always charged less than $3,000.

“He was doing his best to help his people, that low end of our society,” Mr. Kerger said in his closing statement. “Now, if you’re a billionaire, a funeral’s a drop in a bucket. You can put $100,000 on a funeral. Not these folks. And those are the ones he chose to serve, out of a calling as a minister.”

Mr. Hardin had been fascinated by funerals since his childhood, Mr. Kerger said. As a pastor, Mr. Hardin noticed that funerals were financially devastating for low-income families and began consulting for funerals in his congregation.

Mr. Kerger argued that Mr. Hardin never explicitly called himself a funeral director – he was simply a funeral guide, or an end-of-life doula, helping with home funerals. Mr. Kerger said he performed the service more than 300 times, and only five or six people who had come forward were dissatisfied.

Bradford Tammaro, senior assistant Ohio Attorney General, also alleged that Mr. Hardin had used funeral services in a mosque for Christian bodies. However, Mr. Kerger argued that the policies for one Columbus mosque included clauses about cremation, as well as non-discrimination by religion.

The case also included allegations of bounced checks to cemeteries, theft of a Penske rental vehicle, driving a body from Denver to Columbus without the family’s permission, and only filing any income for taxes in one year.

Mr. Tammaro remarked that the defense chose credibility as the field of battle for the case. The verdict would rest on who the judge chose to believe.

“That’s the question,” Mr. Tammaro said. “Who’s going to be worthy of credibility?”