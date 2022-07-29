Scannella Names Felician Cross-Country, Women's Track & Field Coaching Staff

felicianathletics.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
roi-nj.com
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Retired N.J. State Police commander named Newark’s new public safety director
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Monday announced the appointment of a retired New Jersey State Police commander as the city’s new public safety director. Fritz Fragé, 64, a retired lieutenant colonel with the State Police, is the new civilian head of the public safety department and its 2,000 employees, including just over 1,000 police officers, 350 firefighters, and 350 civilian employees in those departments and the Office of Emergency Management.
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
themontclairgirl.com
All About the Utopia That Was Once in Perth Amboy, NJ
A beautiful waterfront and a lineup of delicious seafood restaurants are some of the highlights of Perth Amboy — a Central Jersey town that’s full of culture. What many may not know is that this Middlesex County town has a fascinating past dating back to the 1800s. Raritan Bay Union was a utopian community in Perth Amboy, New Jersey that existed for seven years (1853 – 1860) as an effort to manifest gender, class, and racial equality through intentional living. Read on to learn all about the 19th-century utopia in Perth Amboy.
How New Jersey City University went from $108M surplus to ‘financial emergency’
Sue Henderson may one day be remembered as a hero, the New Jersey City University president who made a bold gamble that paid off. Or she may someday be recalled as the president whose decisions of expanding east, west and south helped plunge the school into financial turmoil.
essexnewsdaily.com
RWJBarnabas Health nurse completes leadership program
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mary Beth Russell, a registered nurse with a doctorate degree in education, has received a first-of-its-kind leadership certificate from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. Russell, who serves as vice president of the Center for Professional Development, Innovation and Research at RWJBarnabas Health, was one of 32 scholars worldwide in the inaugural graduating class of NCSBN’s International Center for Regulatory Scholarship Advanced Leadership Institute.
RELATED PEOPLE
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
Big Joe picks his favorite New Jersey Irish bars
I love a good Irish bar, have since the time I was of legal age to drink and that’s a long time ago. There seems to be camaraderie when you walk into an Irish bar that is contagious. I am of Irish ancestry and enjoy some connection to my ancestry when I lift a pint or two or a good Irish whiskey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary
What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best All You Can Eat Buffet Has Been Revealed
We love eating in New Jersey, so we must be the biggest fans of the all-you-can-eat buffet in the whole country. Now one restaurant has been crowned the best all-you-can-eat place in the whole state. It's saying a lot to name just one restaurant as the best in this state,...
Residents in one NJ county getting chance to go to college tuition-free
PATERSON (PIX11) — Despite the obstacles handed to her, Erica Plaza has always kept her eye on the ball. The Paterson mom has raised three sons on her own, seeing them thrive and move on to big things. Now she’s taking the plunge and heading back into the classroom. “Now that my son, the little one, is […]
bulletin-news.com
Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness
Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
thepositivecommunity.com
ICYMI: Leaders Come Together to Rectify a 20-Year Old Failed Promise to Newark Residents
A State-of-the-art Early Learning Center Now Occupies the Site of the Abandoned Project. Just recently, families, community leaders and public officials celebrated the grand opening of a state-of-the-art early learning center, providing education and care to 198 children from birth to age 5, in the Upper Clinton Hill neighborhood in Newark’s South Ward.
whiteplainscnr.com
WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER BEGINS “DRIVE THROUGH” ORTHOPOXVIRUS POXVIRIDNE VACCINATIONS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 3, then 9 TO 5 PM Thursday and Friday–and Monday Through Friday thereafter. By Appointment ONLY. Call 914-326-2060 MONDAY MORNING.
New York television stations reported Friday evening the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla would begin “Drive-through” Orthopoxvirus Poxviridne vaccinations Wednesday August 3, for those who qualify, over 18 years of age and displaying symptoms. There is some confustion on the Friday television reports as to whether the vaccinations begin Monday or Wednesday. But there is no one to answer calls on the appointment number given by the Westchester Medical Center Friday evening. The Westchester Medical Center is at.
Maryland Daily Record
John Amos Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Real Name/Full Name John Allen Amos Jr. Father –John A. Amos, Sr. Wife/Spouse Name: Lillian Lehman (m. 1978–1979), Noel J. Mickelson (m. 1965–1975) John Amos, an American former football later transformed into an actor, is a well-beloved artist. He is remarkably esteemed for his performances as James Evans Sr. on the popular CBS Television show entitled as Good Times and Mary Tyler Moore Show. He was designated for- the “Primetime Emmy Award” and “NAACP Image Award” earlier for his performances. He is one of the unique celebrities who has been in names for four decades now and has bagged tv shows, web series, films, and whatnot. He is indeed a great artist.
Comments / 0