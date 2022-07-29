Scannella Names Felician Cross-Country, Women's Track & Field Coaching Staff

A beautiful waterfront and a lineup of delicious seafood restaurants are some of the highlights of Perth Amboy — a Central Jersey town that’s full of culture. What many may not know is that this Middlesex County town has a fascinating past dating back to the 1800s. Raritan Bay Union was a utopian community in Perth Amboy, New Jersey that existed for seven years (1853 – 1860) as an effort to manifest gender, class, and racial equality through intentional living. Read on to learn all about the 19th-century utopia in Perth Amboy.

