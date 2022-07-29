Rosedale drug dealer sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

www.nottinghammd.com
Large Quantities Of Suspected Drugs Recovered In Routine Hanover Traffic Stop
A routine traffic stop sent a Baltimore man to jail after officers found a large amount of suspected drugs in his vehicle, authorities say. Charles Clayborne, 28, was pulled over for a registration violation in the area of Arundel Mills Circle and Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover around 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Two men arrested for rape of Annapolis woman
The Annapolis Police Department arrested two men in connection with a rape that happened Friday evening.
Baltimore Man Driving On Suspended License Arrested After Vehicle Search
A Baltimore man driving on a suspended license was arrested after officers found a large quantity of suspected drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Hanover, authorities say. Tavon Sprye Sr., 39, was pulled over for registration and moving violations in the area of Coca-Cola Drive and MD...
Alert Issued For Man Wanted On Multiple Warrants Out For His Arrest In Cecil County
An alert has been issued by police in Cecil County as they attempt to locate a wanted man who has multiple warrants out for his arrest. Anthony Leroy Brown has six active warrants out for his arrest - five through the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, and one in Kent County - on multiple charges, according to officials.
Baltimore Officer Follows Smoke Cloud, Discovers Fatal Crash
One is dead after a vehicle erupted into flames following a crash in Baltimore, authorities say. The victim was found after an officer on patrol noticed smoke in the 1500 block of East Preston Street around 2:20 p.m., Sunday, July 31, according to Baltimore police. Upon arrival at the scene,...
Four Charged For Mail Theft In Maryland After Being Busted With USPS Keys: DOJ
Four from Maryland are facing mail theft charges after being busted in possession of USPS service keys, federal officials announced. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four suspects with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
Suspect Apprehended After Shooting In Aberdeen: Police
A shooting suspect is in custody in Maryland after allegedly shooting another man in Harford County, officials announced. Havre de Grace resident Anthony Jai Wilson, 24, has been apprehended and is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting of a man at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, in Aberdeen, police announced over the weekend.
Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest
Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
Baltimore Drug Dealer With 'Enough Fentanyl To Kill More Than Two Million People' Sentenced
A Baltimore man has been sentenced to federal prison after possessing enough fentanyl to kill more than two million people, federal officials announced. Rajeim Ali Bradshaw, 49, was sentenced on Friday, July 29 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and heroin, according to the Department of Justice.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore man sentenced to over five years in prison for fraud
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to over five years in federal prison for committing fraud and identity theft while on probation for prior fraud convictions. According to his plea agreement, from May 2018 to June 2020, 45-year-old Keon Ball and a co-conspirator incurred charges of over $1,000,000 on fraudulently established credit lines, using the identities of at least 10 victims in connection with the schemes.
Gunman Entered Glen Burnie Business, Robbed Company Safe at Gunpoint
GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery...
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
Rally held in support of teen squeegee worker accused of fatal shooting, he tells WJZ he's innocent
BALTIMORE -- Family members and supporters rallied on Monday night for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting a driver who confronted a group with a bat."I feel like I'm losing my child," cried the mother of the 15-year-old squeegee worker, who's been charged as an adult with murder. "My son did not do this, no, my son is innocent," she said, surrounded by family at McKeldin Square.The teen, who WJZ has chosen not to name, is accused of killing 48-year-old Timothy Renolds on July 7. According to police, Renolds got into some sort of altercation with a...
foxbaltimore.com
Two teenagers arrested for armed robbery; police seize multiple weapons
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two armed teenagers were arrested in Anne Arundel County Thursday for robbery, according to police. Police say, at about 6:45 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery of a victim near Glen Mar Circle and Phirne Road in Glen Burnie. The armed suspects, two boys aged...
Driver wanted in hit and run that left motorcycle rider dead in Baltimore
Baltimore Police need help identifying a driver wanted in a hit and run that left a motorcycle rider dead.
Guns and Drugs Seized, Two Teens Arrested in Glen Burnie Drug Bust
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Two teenagers operating a drug operation in Glen Burnie have been...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Man charged in federal drug trafficking ring wanted
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man accused of filling the streets of Baltimore with heroin and cocaine in a federal drug trafficking ring is once again wanted by authorities. Dewarron Parents, 34, is wanted for violating the terms of his pretrial release, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Parents...
Woman sought for suspected police impersonation in Glen Burnie
BALTIMORE -- A woman is sought after allegedly using a blue and red flashing light on a Mercedes to weave through traffic Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. A witness told police they saw a black Mercedes weaving through traffic at 1 a.m. Sunday at westbound MD Route 100 at Governor Ritchie Highway. The Mercedes allegedly got behind the witness and activated a light on their dashboard. The driver then allegedly pulled up next to the witness, rolled their window down, and said they were "a cop" before driving away. Police said the suspect was described as a Black woman between 25 to 30 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
Baltimore Security Officer Shoots Suspect After He Attempted To Take Weapon
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting (graze...
