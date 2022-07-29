Trial date, location set for Fairfield teen charged with murder

ktvo.com
Motorcyclist injured in Clark County, Mo., crash involving a deer
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A Washington state motorcyclist was injured in a morning crash in Clark County, Mo. It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on Highway 81, seven miles north of Kahoka. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Basan Justice, 33, of Richland, Washington, was...
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
MoDOT to start massive road work in Scotland and Macon County
MACON, Mo. — The first week of August brings new road closures around northeast Missouri. Starting Monday, Route J in Macon County will be closed starting at Capital Place and ending at Diamond Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Route J will be closed starting at...
