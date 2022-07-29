Dog Ridge Fire update: 2 emergency personnel taken to hospital

WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.

WOODWAY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO