Pedro Pascal praises his Mandalorian doubles: 'They do the heavy lifting'

The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer description, cast, plot, and more
The Mandalorian season 3 now has a release window
New Trailer for ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff ‘Andor’ Explores Origin of the Rebel Alliance
Disney+ has released a new trailer for its Star Wars TV series, Andor. A prequel to 2016’s Rogue One, the show chronicles the formation of a Rebel Alliance that opposes the Galactic Empire. Among the rebels is Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-intelligence officer of the Rebel Alliance. Diego Luna reprises...
Star Wars: Katee Sackhoff Teases Bo-Katan Interacting with Grogu in The Mandalorian Season 3
Bo-Katan Kryze is one of the coolest characters to appear in The Mandalorian so far, and so is Grogu. But will we ever get to see these two hanging out together in the Star Wars series? Katee Sackhoff has just confirmed that Bo-Katan has an awesome interaction with the Child in The Mandalorian Season 3!
Andor: New Poster For Disney+ Star Wars Series Released
The galaxy far, far away continues its expansion in serialized streaming television with this fall's Andor, a show spotlighting Diego Luna's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story standout. Like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett before it, Andor has been a long time coming. The series was initially announced in February 2018, but wouldn't kick off production until November 2020. Multiple pandemic-related delays caused the show to have start-stop filming momentum. Andor would officially wrap in September 2021, and go on to debut its first footage at May's Star Wars Celebration. While that was just a one-off teaser trailer, Andor is officially in the fast lane of its marketing campaign.
Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell Set to Star in Major New Apple Series
Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell are set to star in a new Apple series, according to Variety. The series, also co-produced with Legendary, stars the Russells in an upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father-son duo joined other cast members such as Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe,...
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed
There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
Kurt Russell and His Son Wyatt Land New Role Alongside Each Other
Kurt Russell hasn’t been on the small screen since the 70s, but a bigger-than-life co-star… The post Kurt Russell and His Son Wyatt Land New Role Alongside Each Other appeared first on Outsider.
Stars across the galaxy mourn 'trailblazing, incomparable' Nichelle Nichols: 'My heart is heavy'
Nichelle Nichols, the legendary Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original Stark Trek series, has passed away, prompting a flood of social media reactions memorializing the groundbreaking actress. George Takei, who co-starred with Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted that he would have more to say about his U.S.S. Enterprise shipmate, but,...
Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think
There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
‘Andor’ trailer finally confirms the return of another ‘Rogue One’ character
The Andor trailer confirms Forrest Whitaker’s Star Wars: Rogue One character Saw Gerrera will return in the new series. Saw was a Rebel leader who saved Jyn Erso after the Empire and took her father to help build the Death Star. Now, he’ll have a part to play in the highly anticipated war-torn prequel.
Star Trek 4 release date, cast, plot and more
What is the Star Trek 4 release date? It’s been six years since the crew of the USS Enterprise last boldly went where no one has gone before in Star Trek: Beyond. Since then, there have been several attempts to revive the rebooted Star Trek, but none of them have ever gotten off the ground until now.
George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore
Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
'Star Wars' series 'Andor' drops full trailer: 'This is what a revolution looks like'
Watch the official trailer for the "Star Wars" series "Andor," starring Diego Luna, arriving on Disney+ on Sept. 21.
Jon Favreau had one major gripe with ‘Avengers: Endgame’
Avengers: Endgame might be the second-highest grossing film of all-time, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t creative differences during the production of the film, as the Russo Brothers have revealed Jon Favreau’s original distaste for a major scene. The culmination of 11 years of films and many...
Star Wars Andor TV series premiers September 21st 2022
Disney has released a new trailer this week for its upcoming Star Wars Andor TV series a prequel to the excellent Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One released back in 2016. The first season of Andor will consist of 12 episodes and will premiere on Disney+ next month and will be available to watch from September 21, 2022, when the first three episodes will be released. The remaining episodes will be released weekly until November 23, 2022 and Disney has already confirmed a second season consisting of another 12 episodes is already in development bringing the story arc to a conclusion and lead into the storyline presented by Rogue One.
Bruce Campbell says ‘Evil Dead Rise’ isn’t connected to any of the previous movies
Soon, the Evil Dead Rise movie will come to HBO Max. It is a new installment in the long-running and famously graphic franchise and, while many movies today connect to the past for hits of nostalgia high, Bruce Campbell says this will not. The actor known for playing Ash and...
Lost Ollie creator subverts the show's Toy Story vibe: 'We start to gut punch you'
Shannon Tindle, the writer and creator of Netflix's emotionally wrenching family series Lost Ollie, knew from the start that people would make the obvious comparisons between his work and Toy Story. Lost Ollie, after all, is all about a stuffed toy bunny who becomes separated from his human owner and embarks on a sprawling adventure to return home — and the whole thing manifests as a hybrid of live-action and CG animation. What may have initially seemed like a hurdle, however, turned out to be a springboard.
Elisabeth Moss to Star in Hulu Thriller From Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight
Click here to read the full article. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) is set to headline The Veil, a limited series thriller from FX Productions that will stream on Hulu and hails from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo). Knight will pen the series and executive-produce it alongside Moss, Denise Di Novi, Nina Tassler and Lindsey McManus. Described as a “gripping thriller,” The Veil explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. “One woman has a secret, the other a mission to...
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
