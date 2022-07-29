Kansas City’s Lifted Spirits Distillery Wins Missouri Gin Distillery of the Year

As the pandemic began to overstay its welcome in September of 2020, Jennifer and Adam Parker knew they wanted to do more to help those in need—so they converted what was once a tiny library in their front yard into a tiny food pantry, which has since been rebuilt to be as large as a typical kitchen pantry, even including a mini fridge for perishable items.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO