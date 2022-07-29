Nonprofits strive to meet affordable housing demand

mountainx.com
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
My Asheville, North Carolina travel guideCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAsheville, NC
my40.tv
Consultant seeks community input on Asheville homelessness solutions
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The homelessness consultant working with the City of Asheville is now looking for community input. The National Alliance to End Homelessness was chosen as the consultant by the city council in May. Dogwood Health Trust is funding the $72,974 consultant contract. “We have almost close...
Mountain Xpress
County, city strategize on opioid settlement spending
In November 2017, Buncombe was the first county in North Carolina to file a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. Counties and municipalities nationwide later consolidated lawsuits into multidistrict litigation. This years-long battle concluded in February with the final approval of the National Opioid Settlement, ending litigation in federal and state courts between companies in the opioid supply chain and 3,300 communities nationwide.
Mountain Xpress
Scholarships awarded to two Asheville students for outstanding commitment to the community
Two Asheville students have won scholarships for demonstrating a commitment to building a stronger community. Nicole Allen and Tyler Leik were among 35 students who received a $1,000 scholarship from Self-Help Credit Union, a financial organization that works nationwide to create and protect home ownership and economic opportunity for all.
Mountain Xpress
Public invited to comment on plan for Tropical Storm Fred federal recovery funds
Press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is inviting public feedback on a draft action plan for spending $7.9 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding for Tropical Storm Fred recovery. North Carolina received the grant to implement disaster recovery assistance in areas of western North Carolina that were federally designated as Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) due to impacts from the storm.
Mountain Xpress
Mountain Area Workforce Development hosts work/life-balance job fair
Press release from the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board. Mountain Area Workforce Development will be holding a Work/Life-Balance Job Fair on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at the WNC Agricultural Center’s Expo Building (Gate 5), 775 Boylston Highway, Fletcher, NC 28732. The Gate 5 entrance is located across from the Asheville Regional Airport. This job fair will feature over 90 local employers who are offering flexible scheduling, education & training support, paid leave, health, and wellness benefits as well as many other opportunities to help employees enjoy a work-life balance. This job fair will also feature over 2,000 jobs paying more than $19 per hour. To learn more visit Work Life Balance Job Fair – Mountain Area Workforce (mountainareaworks.org)
The Post and Courier
Greenville church painted pink draws community concern, developer promises
GREENVILLE — A Greenville developer who painted a historically Black church pink in protest of a U.S. congressman met with the surrounding West Greenville community to talk through their concerns and discuss what might happen next. By the end of the July 30 forum on a muggy Saturday inside...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Archives: City feigns optimism amid 11 bank closures, 1930
On Nov. 21, 1930, The Asheville Citizen offered its readers reassurance, following the unexpected closure of the Central Bank and Trust Co. — the city’s largest financial institution — the previous day. “Asheville is well past the crisis of the stormy financial situation precipitated early yesterday morning,...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: How to reduce more waste at Downtown After 5
Thank you to the Asheville Downtown Association for organizing the Downtown After 5 events! We particularly appreciate its efforts to reduce the plastic waste at these events by using compostable cups to serve beer, wine, etc. However, we’ve watched the majority of these cups get tossed into the trash and...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Choice rally offers self-defeating option
I was a participant in downtown Asheville on Friday, June 24, of the rally and demonstration against the radical Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe that had codified a woman’s right to choose as the law of the land. It was a powerful and unifying experience on many accounts, and the overt anger was justifiable. The loss of a right to privacy, basic autonomy and the placing of an undue burden into the lives of millions of women are unacceptable prejudices.
Helen's Bridge: Abandoned stagecoach bridge leads to century-old mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
Mountain Xpress
The name remains the same
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
Asheville to host longest running folk festival
Fun festivities are coming to Asheville this weekend during the 95th annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Xpress fills the local Opinion void
Thank you for giving more space to letters. In those precious column inches, you are a genuine local newspaper. Hey, advertisers! The letters pages are the place to be seen!. Editor’s response: Thank you for your feedback. We continue to encourage letters to the editor on local issues via letters@mountainx.com, with guidelines found here: avl.mx/5ds.
Mountain Xpress
WNCAP to host Monkeypox vaccine clinic, Aug. 5
Press release from Western North Carolina AIDS Project:. WNCAP will host a one-day Monkeypox (MPXV) vaccine clinic in partnership with the Buncombe County Health Department. Supplies are limited and restricted in North Carolina to those meeting the criteria below. WNCAP. 554 Fairview Road. Asheville NC, 28803. Friday, August 5th. 12...
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
WRAL
Firsthand exploration of abandoned stagecoach bridge
Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Unveiling of the Newest Piece in Madison County’s Manufacturing Art Park
The Madison County Economic Development Board will unveil the newest addition to the Manufacturing Art Park, a program that seeks to build community, celebrate heritage and recognize the arts by honoring local manufacturing entities through sculpture pieces. Buchi Kombucha was selected as this year’s featured company and artist Kristof Galas won the request for proposals and created the piece that will be unveiled on Saturday, August 13, at 7 p.m.
iheart.com
Pedestrian Killed, Summer meals rolling in H-Ville, Jobs for the Homeless?
(Arden, NC) -- The highway patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Arden. Troopers say a 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car while walking along U.S. Highway 25 early Sunday morning. The driver never stopped. There's been no description of the vehicle. Buncombe County Studies Homelessness Jobs.
my40.tv
Marion event raises awareness about human trafficking through Red Sand Project
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, July 30, 2022 is "World Day Against Trafficking in Persons." In Western North Carolina, about a dozen Marion citizens and leaders gathered in front of the McDowell County Courthouse to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation. At the event, sponsored by the...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
