Planned Parenthood continues to address fallout from reversal of Roe v. Wade

WPFO
Regulators to discuss new lobster sizes amid concerns about population changes
More changes could be coming to the lobster industry, including further restricting the size of lobsters that can be harvested. The hope is to protect the lobster population from further decline. Maine lobstermen already have tough restrictions, the toughest in New England. Lobstermen are currently only allowed to keep a...
WPFO
Community college applications rise in Maine
More people are applying for community college in Maine now that it’s free for people who graduated during the pandemic. The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program applies to...
WPFO
Most of Maine in moderate drought, farmers praying for rain
Most of Maine is facing a moderate drought. The state needs several inches of rain to make up the deficit and it's having a real impact on Mainers. Portland likely experienced its third driest July in the last 50 years. There are more than 1.1 million Mainers affected by the...
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: Why are gas prices cheaper outside Portland?
While we’re still feeling some pain at the pump, the average price of gas nationwide is down for the seventh straight week. According to GasBuddy, prices in Maine range from $3.99 to $5.04 a gallon. Ben asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “What gives with the price gouging? We are a...
WPFO
Maine fire departments face drought, volunteer and heat challenges
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A brush fire in Harpswell is now under control after days of burning in the Long Reach area. Although it is under control, there is still concern with the area in a moderate drought. "Because it's so dry, once it gets into the root system, it can...
WPFO
Gas prices continue to fall in Maine
Gas prices have declined for seven straight weeks. According to AAA, average gas prices in Maine have fallen about 7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57 a gallon as of Monday. Prices in Maine are about 39 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
WPFO
Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 28, governor says
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky reached 28 on Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Beshear said 15 people have died from historic flooding last week in Knott County, followed by six in Breathitt, three in Perry and two each in Clay and Letcher counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
WPFO
North Woods Throwdown Charity Softball Game brings together game wardens
Portland (WGME) -- Two teams hitting the diamond at Hadlock Field to raise money for a great cause. The Maine State Game Wardens taking on the New Hampshire State Game Wardens in the 3rd annual Northwoods Throwdown. First pitch is at 7 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds from ticket sales and...
