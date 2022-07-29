Are Digital Coupons Fair To Western New York Seniors?

961thebreeze.com
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York
Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
Should Gas Prices Be Lower In New York? Maybe…
Gas prices are on the decline, but are prices as low as they should be?. Many people do not think so. The average price of gasoline per gallon is $4.51 in the Buffalo - Niagara Falls area, down 40 cents from 6 weeks ago. That matches the New York state average as well, but some gas stations in Western New York have seen some prices that are below that.
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online
If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
This Is The Luckiest Lottery Store In New York
The Mega Millions jackpot is now the 3rd largest in lottery history and could become the 2nd biggest by the time the numbers are drawn at 11 pm tonight. With a massive jackpot that means more and more people are going to go out and buy a ticket or two.
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
$34 Million Available To Help East Side Homeowners In Buffalo
Governor Kathy Hochul announced another round of millions of dollars are available to homeowners in Buffalo's East Side. Gov. Hochul made the announcement today, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Applications for the monies will be accepted by New York State soon. New York State Investing $50 Million Into Improving Buffalo’s Eastside...
This Is The Busiest Day in Western New York
You know what they say: there is always something going on in Buffalo, and if you think otherwise, then you are not looking hard enough. One weekend in particular is the busiest one we have seen within the last few years in Western New York. It’s full of concerts, festivals,...
Over 20 New York Counties Under Drought Conditions
It looks like the start of August will be the same as much of July for New York State, hot and dry. According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, 21 counties in New York are under a drought watch heading into the month of August. The "Watch" is the first...
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
Top 5 Things We Always Forget When Going Camping
Camping season in Western New York is in full swing. It doesn't matter if you go camping at any of the great public or private campgrounds around the area, at a state or county park, or in your own backyard, this is the perfect time of year to pitch a tent or reserve a cabin and spend a few days getting reacquainted with nature.
Great Date Spots In Western New York’s Southtowns
Looking for love, maybe a great place to get to know someone new, or maybe a place to meet that someone who could become that "special" someone for a first date?. Dating is tough in Western New York, but when you have been married for 20 years like I have, looking for a special place for a night out is a chore, especially since we moved to the Southtowns recently.
New ‘Inflatable Nightclub’ Coming to Western New York Backyards
The things that can happen in this day and age are pretty crazy. Take this new business for example that is sweeping through Western New York this summer. It's called Buffalo's Inflatable Nightclub Rental. The new business will come to your house or business and set up an inflatable 'nightclub'....
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
38 Bars That Have Trivia Nights In Western New York
Trivia nights are the nights where you find out what your friends are really made of. If you're looking for one, there are a ton of opportunities in WNY. How smart is your friend Steve? How brilliant is Bridget? How much useless information does Uma carry around (I couldn't think of another name that began with 'U')?
The One Place You Don’t Want To Live In New York
When you think about home, you think about family, love, security, and being comfortable. So when you are thinking about moving to a new town or city you want to be sure that you can get all of that so you can call that place home. Well, there is one...
VOTE: Best Wings Right Now in Western New York
Buffalo, New York is home to the chicken wing and MANY places that make them. The question is, in 2022, who makes the BEST wing in the wing capital of the world?. There are literally hundreds of places in Western New York that serve wings. The truth is if it's locally owned it's almost definitely good. However, people have their preferences. We posted on our Facebook page on National Wing Day who has the beast wins in WNY. As you can see, there were MANY suggestions.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
