The Earth After Hours Tour Makes a Stop at Ovens Auditorium. Way back in 1967, two young musicians would meet at Bard College and forever change the face of rock and pop music. I’m talking about Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, the founding members of Steely Dan. Together they successfully blurred the lines between rock and jazz using unique chord sequences and harmonies along with a horn section and soul-influenced backing vocals. Their 1972 debut album Can’t Buy a Thrill would put them on the map with songs “Do I Again” and the now-classic “Reelin’ In The Years.” Steely Dan’s success would continue through the 70s with 1974’s Pretzel Logic and the iconic 1977 platinum album Aja.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO