WATCH: Benedict College opens new Esports gaming room, first HBCU with an Esports undergraduate degree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Ale House announced it is raising funds for military families of service members that have died or become disabled in the line of duty. The restaurant is teaming up with Budweiser to assist Folds of Honor. The nonprofit organization provides educational scholarships for spouses and children for U.S. service members. From Monday, August 1 through Sept. 5, patrons of Carolina Ale House can donate while visiting.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO