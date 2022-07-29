WATCH: Benedict College opens new Esports gaming room, first HBCU with an Esports undergraduate degree

www.wistv.com
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ready, Set, Supply Drive for Midlands Teachers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Having the right tools to succeed is essential to help students to learn but sometimes those tools come with an expensive price tag. That’s why United Way of the Midlands is launching an initiative to help teachers across the Midlands stock their classrooms with their “Ready, Set, Supply” drive.
WIS-TV
Carolina Ale House to raise funds in support of Folds of Honor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Ale House announced it is raising funds for military families of service members that have died or become disabled in the line of duty. The restaurant is teaming up with Budweiser to assist Folds of Honor. The nonprofit organization provides educational scholarships for spouses and children for U.S. service members. From Monday, August 1 through Sept. 5, patrons of Carolina Ale House can donate while visiting.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Midlands actress stars in several streaming shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rising star is shining brightly in the streaming world-with two critically acclaimed shows premiering in the same month. Arischa Conner stars along with Actor Michael Keaton in the series “Dopesick” on Hulu and “Swagger” on Apple TV where she works alongside O’Shea Jackson and she is showing NO SIGNS of stopping.
WIS-TV
HEALTH U: Doulas providing support for expectant moms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Doulas have become a more common source of support for soon-to-be-moms. Lexington Medical Center has now been offering the assistance to women for more than 23 years. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
WIS-TV
Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - Over 4,000 students across Clarendon County returned to familiar classrooms under a consolidated school district on Monday, August 1. The first day of public school across Clarendon County comes approximately one month after the merge of Clarendon 2 and Clarendon 4 into one district on July 1.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Sa Brde’ natural skin and body care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local business owner was inspired to create an all-natural skincare line after experiencing a facial burn. Sa Brde’ is designed to help you feel your best from head to toe, without harsh chemicals and fragrances. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article?...
WIS-TV
Columbia looks to Clear the Shelters in August
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services is offering fee adoptions through August. The Clear the Shelters event runs from August 1st through the 31st. Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane Ln. in Columbia. Their hours of operations are Monday to Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Vote for your favorite pooch for Bark Brew
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Picture this, your pets face on the front of a beer can. Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services is teaming up with a local brewery for a fundraiser that will go towards helping service dogs. With enough votes, your fur child could be the brand’s next face....
WIS-TV
West Nile Virus reported in Columbia, mosquito control expert weighs in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the last two days the City of Columbia has been spraying for mosquitos after DHEC announced a case of West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, mosquitoes become infected with the virus when they feed on infected birds that carry the virus in their blood.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police and U.S. Marshals searching for Harden St. murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Marshals are searching for a Columbia murder suspect. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said they’d asked the United States Marshals Service for assistance in finding Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor. Investigators said on June 15, 2022 CPD was dispatched to 3301 Harden Street Extension on reports...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police: missing 17-year-old found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department say Black has been located and taken to a local hospital to make sure he’s medically sound. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager. Freaderick Black, 17, was last seen on Elmhurst...
WIS-TV
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning earthquake was felt in the Midlands Sunday. A 1.84 magnitude earthquake was reported near Elgin at around 1:24 a.m. It had a depth of roughly a half mile below the surface located 3 miles to the east south east of the city. Notice...
WIS-TV
Lexington County Animal Services ask for help to locate owners of two horses
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Animal Services is asking the public for help to locate the owner of two horses. The horses were found in the Redbank area. Officials are asking anyone in the area with missing horses to reach out to Investigator Hallman at (803)612-9671. Notice a...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning. The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported. Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT- Expect near average temperatures with a few afternoon pop-up storms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mainly sunny skies for the morning with a few pop-up afternoon storms. Daytime high temperatures will reach start to soar this week with highs in the mid-90s First Alert Summary. Happy Sunday, expect warm temperatures neat average with highs in the low 90s and a stray...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg crash leaves two dead, one injured
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of Saturday’s deadly crash on US Highway 178. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday. On Sunday July 31, 2022 Michael Weigert, 51, of Eva St. Moncks Corner, died of his injuries at Prisma Health Richland. Investigators said Weigert was in a separate vehicle from McClorin.
WIS-TV
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday in Richland County. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to 4100 Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on July 31 after gunshots were reported. A 16-year-old, identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, was hit in the upper body...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash. Floyd Johnson, 69, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead on July 28 at Prisma Health Richland after a crash in Winnsboro. The crash happened June 26, at the intersection of US...
