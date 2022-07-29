Mega Millions numbers picked in Friday's $1.28 billion drawing

www.axios.com
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Guitar-shaped house for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia
Dick Clark had his Flintstone's house. John Travolta owns a home along a runway. Why don't you move into a guitar?What's happening: A five-bedroom, four-bath house in Fayetteville that's shaped like a guitar is on the market for $800,000.Built over 17 years, the house was designed by Elvis Carden, a country singer whose hits include… "Living in an Old Guitar."Of note: The quirky house — last week it made an appearance on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account — needs appliances in the kitchen and decks. Other than that, the listing says the 1.5-acre property has plenty of options for apartments, in-law suites or a single-family home. Photo: Courtesy of Evgenia Piven/EXP Realty
53 large wildfires burn across the U.S. amid heat wave threat
Large wildfires ignited in California, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas on Sunday, bringing the total number burning across the U.S. to 53, according to firefighting agency data. The big picture: A report from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Sunday indicates the worst may be yet to come, with the...
A handful of states are driving nearly all U.S. electric car adoption
California — no surprise — leads the U.S. in electric vehicle ownership, accounting for 39% of all EVs registered nationwide. Look more closely at the numbers, however, and it turns out EVs represent less than 2% of all vehicles on the road in the Golden State. Reality check:...
Virginia Football Target Jacob Cruz to Announce Decision Friday
The Kennesaw native will likely commit to either UVA or Georgia Tech this week
Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa
Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, gave $2 million to Kush's ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a major grip...
Election denial drives spending spree in AZ secretary of state race
The Trump-endorsed, election-denying candidate for Arizona secretary of state has raised more money than any of his competitors — including hundreds of thousands from out of state, according to a new analysis from the Brennan Center. Why it matters: Arizona has become ground zero for election denialism, a phenomenon...
Arkansas orgs turning brainstorms into business
August means it's back-to-school time. Not just for kids, but for entrepreneurs looking to step up their game, too. What's happening: Both Heartland Forward and Cureate are accepting applications for their fall cohorts of 10 entrepreneurs — or hopeful business builders — each. Why it matters: Encouraging, mentoring and developing entrepreneurs are important steps to build a successful entrepreneurial network in Northwest Arkansas.Heartland Forward Details: This program is an idea accelerator, meaning you can, but don't have to, own a business. Anyone with a creative idea for solving a problem in NWA can apply (for instance, this guy who's converting...
We haven't built for this climate
In the past week, floods, heat waves and wildfires across the U.S. have killed dozens and reshaped entire communities from Kentucky to northern California. Why it matters: This summer has demonstrated again and again that our infrastructure is not sufficient to withstand the changed climate of today, let alone the impacts on the horizon.
July breaks record for hottest month in Tampa history
If you lived in Tampa in July, you survived the hottest month in the city since we started keeping records in 1890.Driving the news: The average July temperature — 86.3 — beat September 2018's record of 85.8 to become the hottest average temp since the Benjamin Harrison administration started making note, according to the National Weather Service.Tampa also set a new record for hottest consecutive months, with an average temperature for June and July 2022 of 85.7 degrees.July's average high — 93.4 — ranks second in all-time monthly average high temperatures, behind 1951's 93.5.It's also been one of the hottest months on record in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.The big picture: Florida is getting hotter. Most of the hottest months and 2-month periods on record in Tampa have occurred in the last 10 years.Of note: Bay News 9 Meteorologist Josh Linker has noticed that the temperatures taken at Tampa International Airport have read several degrees warmer than surrounding sites over the last few years. He wonders if the readings are skewed.
Ask Axios: What happens to the butter cow after the Ohio State Fair?
We're back with another installment of Ask Axios, where we answer your burning questions about our area.Mark M. asks: In all my years in Columbus and attending the fair, one pressing question has eluded me. What becomes of the butter sculptures when the fair is done?👋 Alissa here. I'm glad I'm not the only one wondering what happens to all that butter. So I reached out to Jenny Crabtree, spokesperson for the American Dairy Association Mideast, which sponsors the Ohio State Fair's annual display.What's next: The butter is recycled. Along with cooking grease, local companies refine it into non-edible items like soap, tires and grease for metal forging. Columbus-based OP Recycling will complete the job this year.Of note: "The butter is definitely not fit for consumption after it's been worked by the artists’ hands into the sculptures and on display for several weeks," Crabtree says.Reminder: If you haven't seen this year's record-breaking butter sculptures yet, the fair continues through Sunday. Ticket prices and details here.📬 Got questions about Central Ohio? Email columbus@axios.com. You butter believe we'll find the answers.
Denver's housing market is being fueled by outsiders, primarily from California
Data: Redfin; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosPeople moving to Denver are coming armed with home-buying budgets 12% bigger than what locals have, according to a new Redfin analysis. Why it matters: That gap puts Denver in the top 10 cities nationwide where the purchasing power of out-of-towners outpaces that of existing residents — a factor that's significantly driving up home prices and critically limiting housing supply. State of play: Redfin says that most people are coming from states like California, where income taxes are high. Other transplants hail from places like New York City and Washington, D.C.What they're saying: "Even though the...
