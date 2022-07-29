ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Trade Breakdown: Rudy Gobert To Timberwolves

By Rory Maher
hoopsrumors.com
 3 days ago
www.hoopsrumors.com

On3.com

Karl-Anthony Towns excited to form 'twin towers' with Rudy Gobert

The Minnesota Timberwolves draped themselves in lab coats and busted out the test tubes this offseason as they plan to experiment with a new-age twist on “twin towers.” Just a few weeks ago, they emptied their trunk of assets for the privilege of paying Rudy Gobert around $40 million dollars a year to play basketball. He will now join forces with former Kentucky star, Karl-Anthony Towns, in a modern NBA rarity: two All-Star centers playing alongside each other.
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Clippers’ Robert Covington goes full LeBron James in pro-am explosion

NBA fans have been craving any type of basketball action amid what feels like a very long offseason thus far. Thankfully, the basketball gods have blessed us with the pro-am circuit, which has produced more than a few eye-popping performances from our favorite players. Right now, it’s Los Angeles Clippers veteran Robert Covington who has […] The post WATCH: Clippers’ Robert Covington goes full LeBron James in pro-am explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Debate Who They Would 'Start, Bench, And Cut' Between James Harden, Damian Lillard, And Kyrie Irving: "Start Harden Bench Kyrie Cut Dame Is The Only Answer"

If you ask an NBA fan to name the very best guards in the league, there'd be some constants on everyone's lips like the reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving would also have been constants, but there are some question marks regarding all of them at the moment.
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted On Monday Night

Mitchell: "Love when my mom turns a joke or a funny video into a life lesson " Mitchell and the Jazz finished up another solid regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. However, they once again came up short in the NBA Playoffs, and they lost to...
