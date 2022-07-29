Trade Breakdown: Rudy Gobert To Timberwolves

www.hoopsrumors.com
NBC Sports
Report: Knicks, Jazz trade talks for Donovan Mitchell “stalled out”
The latest update on a Donovan Mitchell trade to the Knicks is that there is no update. Trade talks have dragged out for weeks with apparently little progress, and Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed that in an interview on Friday when he said the talks have “stalled out.”
Gilbert Arenas tells Utah Jazz that current version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they got for Rudy Gobert
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a quick video of him on the basketball court recently, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took it as an opportunity to clown the Utah Jazz. As Heat fans know, Wade is now a partial owner of the Jazz organization. Earlier this offseason, the...
Karl-Anthony Towns excited to form 'twin towers' with Rudy Gobert
The Minnesota Timberwolves draped themselves in lab coats and busted out the test tubes this offseason as they plan to experiment with a new-age twist on “twin towers.” Just a few weeks ago, they emptied their trunk of assets for the privilege of paying Rudy Gobert around $40 million dollars a year to play basketball. He will now join forces with former Kentucky star, Karl-Anthony Towns, in a modern NBA rarity: two All-Star centers playing alongside each other.
WATCH: Clippers’ Robert Covington goes full LeBron James in pro-am explosion
NBA fans have been craving any type of basketball action amid what feels like a very long offseason thus far. Thankfully, the basketball gods have blessed us with the pro-am circuit, which has produced more than a few eye-popping performances from our favorite players. Right now, it’s Los Angeles Clippers veteran Robert Covington who has […] The post WATCH: Clippers’ Robert Covington goes full LeBron James in pro-am explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Who They Would 'Start, Bench, And Cut' Between James Harden, Damian Lillard, And Kyrie Irving: "Start Harden Bench Kyrie Cut Dame Is The Only Answer"
If you ask an NBA fan to name the very best guards in the league, there'd be some constants on everyone's lips like the reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving would also have been constants, but there are some question marks regarding all of them at the moment.
NBA・
If this is it for drama, Vikings are off to a good start
The Vikings have opened camp quietly, which is something they needed in moving on from a volatile era.
Yardbarker
Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted On Monday Night
Mitchell: "Love when my mom turns a joke or a funny video into a life lesson " Mitchell and the Jazz finished up another solid regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. However, they once again came up short in the NBA Playoffs, and they lost to...
UVA Basketball Target Cameron Christie Commits to Minnesota
The three-star shooting guard picked the Gophers over offers from a dozen major conference programs
Vikings stir up controversy with video board message to fans
Like every team in the national football league, the Minnesota Vikings have opened up training camp practices to both media and fans. These practices have been really engaging in connecting with the fanbase and have shown those not in attendance what the team projects out to be this season. Over...
