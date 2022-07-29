Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock, His Family And More In Heartfelt Video

Will Smith is facing the world for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock during the Academy Awards. In a nearly six-minute video , Smith issues apologies to Rock , his family and also answers questions about that infamous night.

In the beginning of the video, he shared that he has reached out to Rock to apologize but he isn’t open to having a conversation yet. He went on to apologize in the video.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk,” Will Smith said. “When he does, he will reach out. So I will I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. behavior was kind of unacceptable. And I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

The King Richard star also issued a heartfelt apology to the Rock family, specifically his mother Rose and brother Tony Rock.

“I want to apologize to Chris’s mother,” he continued. “I saw an interview that Chris’s mother did. You know that was one of the things about that moment [that] I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking about how many people [that] got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris’s mother.”

Smith and Tony Rock had their own friendship. Rock starred in All Of Us, which was created and executive produced by Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

“I want to apologize to Chris’s family. Specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. You know, Tony Rock, that was my man. This is probably irreparable.”

After apologizing to his fellow nominees, he spoke to the people who he let down. While accepting that he let some of his fans down, he is trying his best not to be overwhelmed with shame.

“Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down. So it hurts. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression. And the work I’m trying to do is I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.”

Watch his full video below.