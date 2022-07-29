Commissioner Larry Johnson Guest Panelist at National League of Cities Board and Leadership Meeting

DeKalb County Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, at 4:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). The Finance Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. To listen in on the meeting, please request the link from weissingera@dekalblibrary.org no later than...

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO