Two Florida Counties Address Rising Rents
County commissions are taking up ordinances to require notices before rent increases
Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a Monday announcement, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis stated over $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of July. According to the release, unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, has been left inactive, unclaimed...
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
Florida Attorney General Moody highlights seven summer scams to avoid
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is continuing the Summer Scams Series and is highlighting scams that can happen during the summer months as consumers travel, move and undertake home-improvement projects. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “We are near the midway point of the...
Here’s when schools start across Central Florida
The start of a new school year is almost here. Central Florida school districts are gearing up to welcome students back to the classroom this month. Here is a list of back-to-school dates for school districts across Central Florida. Brevard County: Aug. 10. Kindergarten begins Aug. 15. Flagler County: Aug....
Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida
There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
Florida housing crisis: Section 8 vouchers can’t keep up with Tampa Bay rent hikes
As rents skyrocket in the Tampa Bay area, one local grandmother says federal rental assistance is not keeping up with the dramatic price hikes.
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
Great Environmental Safety Careers Available in Florida
Environmental safety is a growing field with several exciting job opportunities for those who choose to pursue it. Individuals in Florida — and those intent on moving there to enjoy the good weather and relaxing atmosphere — that find that they enjoy helping others can find an enjoyable and fulfilling career in environmental safety.
Florida offers ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ license plate to benefit veterans
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in Florida can now pre-order a new license plate that benefits veterans. Florida’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag will be placed into production once 3,000 are sold. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Pre-sale vouchers are going for $33.
As ‘COVID Refugees’ leave Florida, renters could start to see price relief
The U.S. housing market slowdown in 2022 may be chipping away at some of the trends that took hold during the first two years of the pandemic. That could be good news for renters in Florida, who have seen the cost of apartments skyrocket due to migrating remote workers who wanted to set up shop in more appealing locations.
Central Florida students shop with a sheriff ahead of first day of school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Most students in Central Florida will be heading back to class next week but on Monday, some got the opportunity to shop for new clothes and uniforms thanks to the “Shop with the Sheriff” event in Seminole County. “It’s a nice experience because...
Gas Prices At A Florida Pump Will Be The Lowest It's Been In A Year & These Cities Are Next
Gas prices in Florida have seemingly lowered immensely in the past weeks and one gas station in Tampa is giving people a taste of what it's like not to spend so much money at the pump. A campaign led by Americans For Prosperity, the Koch brothers' primary political advocacy group,...
Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M
The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
Florida still needs 9,000 teachers before students return
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida school districts are facing a staffing crisis, with thousands of teacher vacancies still open and less than two weeks left until school starts. According to the Florida Education Association, districts across the state are still looking to hire a total of about 9,000 teachers with the first day of school scheduled for August 10 in most districts.
Long-term care facilities suffer staffing crisis because of the pandemic
Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities struggle to find adequate staffing to operate at full capacity.
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
A look inside Florida's hospitals as the newest COVID wave sweeps through the state
At West Boca Medical Center, Dr. Cory Harlow sees patients coming into the emergency department with many of the same symptoms they complained of during the early days of COVID in Florida: pneumonia, high fever and shortness of breath. Although Harlow no longer has to rush patients into intensive care...
Two direct payments worth $450 and $1000 on the way to some in Florida
Florida has been sending out direct payments to needy families and first responders as inflation hurts the buying power of consumers across the country.
'Summer scams' warning issued by Florida attorney general
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has released what her office calls a list of "summer scams" that residents should be aware of. They range from vacation scams to home-improvement scams. “We are near the midway point of the summer season," Moody said. "Vacations are coming to an...
