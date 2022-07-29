ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a Monday announcement, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis stated over $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of July. According to the release, unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, has been left inactive, unclaimed...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens

Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
islandernews.com

Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida

There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Desantis#Deo
southfloridareporter.com

Great Environmental Safety Careers Available in Florida

Environmental safety is a growing field with several exciting job opportunities for those who choose to pursue it. Individuals in Florida — and those intent on moving there to enjoy the good weather and relaxing atmosphere — that find that they enjoy helping others can find an enjoyable and fulfilling career in environmental safety.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
positivelyosceola.com

Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M

The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox13news.com

Florida still needs 9,000 teachers before students return

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida school districts are facing a staffing crisis, with thousands of teacher vacancies still open and less than two weeks left until school starts. According to the Florida Education Association, districts across the state are still looking to hire a total of about 9,000 teachers with the first day of school scheduled for August 10 in most districts.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities

Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

'Summer scams' warning issued by Florida attorney general

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has released what her office calls a list of "summer scams" that residents should be aware of. They range from vacation scams to home-improvement scams. “We are near the midway point of the summer season," Moody said. "Vacations are coming to an...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy