Tipsee & Spice adds extra flavor to its cakes

Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Eater
Inside Fools and Horses, the Alluring New Cocktail Bar Coming to Northwest Portland
Walking into Fools and Horses, owner Collin Nicholas wants people to be immediately immersed: The smell of coconut and aromatics wafting from the kitchen, the bartenders shaking and stirring, the black-green of the walls allowing the pressed tin backbar and borderline art deco wallpaper to pop. And straight ahead, a few tables look out over the dining room from an elevated stage, as if the drinks and food are the real show.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
WWEEK
We Heat Mapped a Trailer Park in Southeast Portland on the Sixth Day of Blistering Weather
On Saturday afternoon, the sixth day of the weeklong heat wave that descended on Portland, WW took climate scientist and researcher Joey Williams to an RV park in Southeast Portland where a man named Eugene Anderson died during last year’s heat dome. There, Williams and WW measured the heat...
kptv.com
Portlanders still trying to cool off after a week of hot temperatures
A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. Downed tree causes power outages in SE Portland. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A downed...
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
kptv.com
Oregon lawmaker escapes McKinney Fire while on camping trip
A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. Downed tree causes power outages in SE Portland. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A downed...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
Eater
Portland Restaurants Closing Due to the Heat Friday
In the heat waves of 2021, many Portland restaurants and food carts were forced to close multiple times throughout the summer, temperatures climbing to dangerous three-digit levels. This year, it seems more Portland restaurant owners and food carts have figured out ways to stay open despite the heat, perhaps recognizing that these summer heat waves will likely become an annual tradition. The staff of food cart Bing Mi moved into its restaurant sibling, Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar, for the week to avoid the hotter food cart. Many restaurants and food carts — Bar Cala and Sunrice, to name a few — decided to change their menus to avoid turning on the oven or stove, focusing on raw and fresh dishes. And some have just truncated their hours to avoid the heat, like barbecue cart Bark City, which has been closing at 2 p.m. to avoid the hottest time of day.
Portland filmmaker explores the mystery of a mother’s disappearance in ‘Sam Now’
When Reed Harkness picked up a camera at age 18, and started filming his half-brother, Sam Harkness, who was 11 years old at the time, the images showed the young Sam goofing around and being playful. But the tone changed years later, when the filmmaker and Sam set out on a journey to try and solve a family mystery – what happened to Sam’s mother?
kptv.com
The historic July 2022 heatwave is over
What a terrible week to be without air conditioning in western Oregon or southwest Washington. I was off on vacation (Leavenworth WA & B.C.), and I can tell you it was hot everywhere in Cascadia...except along the coastal beaches. Summary. The last week of July 2022 will go down in...
kptv.com
Multiple rescues in the Gorge as officials urge safety before hitting the trails
Outages reported in SE Portland after downed tree damages power lines. A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall.
Thousands get nekkid on annual Portland bike ride
For the first time in about 3 years, thousands of naked bike riders cycled their way through the streets of Portland Saturday night.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
pdxfoodpress.com
Hey❗What Are You Doing This Weekend❓
If you’re at the Portland Farmers Market and Trevor Baird offers you a peach sample, take it. It might be the best peach you’ve ever tasted. Unlike farmers who need to pick their fruit before it’s really ripe so it survives the rough handling on the way to the supermarket produce section, the Baird family waits until their peaches are ready to eat. You can’t go back to the hard, green stone fruit trucked up from California once you’ve had the sticky juice from a fat Sweet Sue peach run down your arm.
kptv.com
Beaverton student’s new farming technology is national top-10 finalist
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - For Sahasra Swargam, it all started growing up around crops during weekly trips to Sauvie Island. “I used to go there every weekend to see how fast they were growing, what the results (are),” she said. “I realized the progress was kind of slow.”
Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in Multnomah County
A highly contagious and deadly virus that can spread quickly among rabbits was detected in Multnomah County, the Oregon Department of Agriculture said Monday.
‘Erratic temps’: Hillsboro apartment sued by tenant
Step inside one of Reach Property's 3 apartments in Hillsboro and you'll feel the heat. A KOIN 6 News crew on Monday noted the temperature at one of the buildings at the Orchards at Orenco was nearly 90 degrees.
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity is much lower.
Top Oregon Coast breweries, according to TripAdvisor
Heading to the Oregon Coast for a quick trip? How about hitting up one of the coast's top-rated breweries?
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Can you name Portland’s newest bridge? Who gets stopped by Portland cops?
A historic heatwave, a newly opened pedestrian-and-bike bridge, grant money for struggling Portland businesses and disproportionate outcomes for people during traffic stops and unemployment claims. That’s just some of the biggest news from the week that was. How much of that news do you know? Test your knowledge below.
