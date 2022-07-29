www.hudsonstarobserver.com
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
ccxmedia.org
Discount Tire Permanently Closes Brooklyn Center Store
As anyone who owns a car can attest, sometimes, things happen. “Somehow I rolled over a nail or a screw on the highway, so my tire popped,” said D’Shonte Carter of Fridley. Carter was hoping to get her tire repaired at Brooklyn Center’s Discount Tire, only to discover...
idesignarch.com
Lakeside Sanctuary with East Coast Style Elegance
This lakefront coastal style home in Wayzata, Minnesota on Lake Minnetonka is inspired by the casual elegance of the East Coast seaside houses. The project was designed by Eskuche Design Group, built by Denali Custom Homes, and Studio M Interiors also collaborated. The goal was to create a home for...
Volume One
Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update
The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
Hudson Star-Observer
'Brewing on both sides of the river,' Lift Bridge plans for Hudson
Hudson was home to one of the first crossings over the St. Croix River. From 1913 to 1951, those wishing to venture to the neighboring state would pay a toll. Though not the model for Lift Bridge Brewery’s logo, there’s a resemblance between it and the toll bridge.
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
Looking for a New Summer Stop in Minnesota? Check out Frio Frio
Are you tired of the same old ice cream at different places? Well, you should definitely try the Ice Popsicles at Frio Frio, a frozen treats company that makes ice popsicles and shaved snow ice cream, located in St. Louis Park MN. In the words of Frio Frio’s owners on...
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
minnesotamonthly.com
Best Bets: Aug. 1-7
When: Aug. 5-7 Where: Intersection of West Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue. This popular juried fine arts festivals is one of the best in the Midwest featuring booths of artists, food, and live entertainment. Broadway Musical. What: “Wicked”. When: Through Aug. 28. Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
southsidepride.com
There’s a bad smell somewhere
[Ed Felien’s remarks to the Park Board on July 20]. In a promotional video having something to do with the Hiawatha Plan, Michael Schroeder is shown saying, “My mission is to de-Wirthify the Minneapolis Park System.” The crown jewel of his plan is to turn the Hiawatha Golf Course into a swamp. It was almost a swamp a hundred years ago before Theodore Wirth dredged Rice Lake to a depth of 33 feet. Most of Minneapolis was a swamp a hundred years ago. Powderhorn Park was a swamp that crossed Lake Street to 28th Street. But swamps smell bad. People wanted to drain the swamps so they could build homes and parks and playgrounds and golf courses.
After 2 Years, 35 Foot Bloody Mary Bar is Back in Minnesota
It's been a two year wait. Not that anyone needs to explain why we haven't had a chance to utilize a 35 foot Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar in the last two years. Anyone say pandemic? But it is BACK!!. This Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar is located in Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis. It...
millcitytimes.com
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
Minnesota’s Famous Teddy Bear Park Is Open This Summer
If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Incident on Highway 610
Brooklyn Park police say they responded to a report of a dead man in a car parked on Highway 610 near Noble Parkway Monday morning. Police say the incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male in the car. According to...
Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.
I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
River Falls, WI USA
My daughter and I found this pretty heart while doing a scavenger hunt in Glen Park in River Falls, WI! It was attached to a tree! It has a good home!
Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday.
fox9.com
Witnesses recount coming to rescue of Apple River tubing stabbing victims
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Some of the people who came to the rescue of five people stabbed while tubing down Apple River in Wisconsin recounted the terrifying moments as they encountered the wounded victims. The Saturday afternoon stabbing attack in Somerset, Wisconsin claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy...
ccxmedia.org
Two Bicyclists Seriously Hurt Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Plymouth
Two bicyclists are recovering in the hospital following what police describe as “a freak accident” in Plymouth. The accident happened near Fernbrook Lane and Schmidt Lake Road at around 11 a.m. Saturday. According to Plymouth police, two vehicles collided with and one of them crashing into the bicyclists waiting at the intersection.
Woman killed in Brooklyn Center shooting; man in custody
Officers were called to the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North near Vera Cruz Avenue around 1 p.m. and found a woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
Hudson Star-Observer
Five stabbed while tubing on Apple River
Five people were stabbed by an assailant while tubing on the Apple River Saturday afternoon July, 30, just upstream from the Highway 35/64 bridge, near Mile Post 9 in Somerset Township. Deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 3:47 p.m. of several people being...
