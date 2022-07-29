Recently, if you’ve driven on one of Fulton’s two main city routes, Broadway and Oneida Street, you may have noticed a series of banners honoring our city’s war veterans. Sometimes, when traffic is moving briskly and it’s hard to focus on each banner, I think about this group of men and women together and honor their service to our country. But when I hit a red light and have more time, I reflect on each individual’s sacrifices for our freedom. That’s what happened for me a few days ago, when I stopped on the corner of Broadway and West First, waiting to cross the bridge. There flies a banner for Fultonian Carlton W. Barrett.

FULTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO