Alice M. Sincavage
OSWEGO – Alice M. Sincavage, 90, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022. Born in Utica, New York, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Deanne (Saber) Deep. Alice worked for SUNY Oswego in Auxillary Services for 18 years. She was married to the late William Sincavage.
Daniel Bruce Griffin
MINETTO, NY – Daniel Bruce Griffin, 51, of Minetto, New York, passed away on July 30, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, with his wife and three daughters by his side. Born in Potsdam, New York, he was the son of Dennis and Elizabeth Anne (Olmsted) Griffin. Dan was married to his best friend, Sharon Deshaies, for 28 years. They made Minetto their home, where they raised three strong, intelligent daughters.
Jim R. Bell
OSWEGO – Jim R. Bell, 52, of Oswego, New York, died Monday, August 1, 2022 in University Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in North Conway, New Hampshire, the son of George Bell of TN, and the late Anne Bell. Jim moved to Oswego in 1975, where he remained a resident.
Mary Louise Potter
OSWEGO – Mary Louise Potter, 89, of Oswego, New York, passed away on July 28, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Mayer) Bernys. Louise was married to Phillip Elwood Potter for 52 years and raised five children in Minetto, New York. Louise worked in retail for Montgomery Ward and Sears for many years. She loved her family, enjoyed her flowers and bird watching, and also loved to dance and enjoy a good book.
Kenneth C. Loveall
OSWEGO – Kenneth C. Loveall, 59, of Oswego, formerly of Fulton passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born April 28, 1963 in Fulton to William C. Loveall and Sharon L. Urbach and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Ken was employed for several years...
Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes
May 26,1956 – July 23,2022. Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes born to Wallace Charles Belson Sr. and Violet Ruth Belson on May 26,1956 in Fulton, New York, she resided in Fulton and Oswego before moving to Jacksonville then Green Cove Springs, Florida. Sharon is survived by her Sons...
Compass FCU Member Appreciation Picnic Set For October 2 At 2 Flags In Oswego
OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the return of its member appreciation picnic, which will be held at 2 Flags in Oswego on Sunday, October 2. The picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. with a free credit union gift being made available to the first 200 members that purchase tickets.
Sylvia Frawley
FULTON – Sylvia Frawley, 96; of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mrs. Frawley was born December 1, 1925 in Duton Hill, UK. She was the eldest daughter of the late Albert and Mary Ellen (Vale) Jarvis. At the age...
Frederick Joseph Collins Jr.
RED CREEK, NY – Frederick Joseph Collins Jr., 62, of Red Creek, New York, passed Saturday, July 16 at Clifton Springs Hospital after a short illness. Fred was born in Messina, New York, to the late Frederick J. Collins Sr. and Margaret (Radell) Collins. He has been resident of Red Creek for eight years.
Highlights From Harborfest 2022
OSWEGO -The lakeshore was alive with the sounds of people, music and laughter; the air brimming over with smells of festival food – loaded fries and juicy cheese burgers; fried sausage, onions and peppers and brimming plates of melted taco yumminess. And who could forget to top it off with a cool, refreshingly tart lemonade, cols ice water or a raspberry wine slushy? No one.
Fulton Jazz Festival Brings Award-Winning Lineup Aug. 10-13
Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Headliners Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday will deliver world-class performances, but there’s a great lineup of diverse performers and tunes to be heard.
Paul Dussere
OSWEGO – Paul Dussere died in his sleep early in the morning on July 27 at the age of 86. Paul was born in 1936 and grew up in Moorhead, Minnesota. He graduated from Concordia College and then went on to the University of Nebraska for his graduate work in mathematics.
Richard Murtaugh And Tony Finch II Win Exciting Fulton Speedway Sportsman Features
FULTON, NY – The Fulton Speedway ended the month of July with feature races not decided until the final lap coming under the checkers, with the night capped off with a huge H2No Boat Race that left the fans wanting more. Feature winners on Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux...
Stuart L. DeMar
OSWEGO – Stuart L. DeMar, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Oswego, a son to the late Ernest and Dorothy DeMar. Stuart served in the National Guard and was in the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 7/18 – 7/24/22
Time/Date: 08:45:00 – 07/18/22/Booking Number: 7463. PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431) – AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT. Time/Date: 10:00:00 – 07/24/22 – Booking Number: 7552. PL160.15.03 BF1 (2193) – ROBBERY-1ST:USE DANGER INSTRMT. 06:30:00 07/24/22 PL140.30.03 BF1 (2136) – BURG-1ST: DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT. 06:30:00 – 07/24/22 PL105.10.01 EF4 (1968)...
Jeff Richard Wallace II
OSWEGO – Jeff Richard Wallace II, 27, of Oswego, New York, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2022. Born in Syracuse, New York, he was the son of Jeff R. and Marian J. (Gianetto) Wallace. He was an answer to our prayers and a true gift to our lives.
Remembering History’s Heroes
Recently, if you’ve driven on one of Fulton’s two main city routes, Broadway and Oneida Street, you may have noticed a series of banners honoring our city’s war veterans. Sometimes, when traffic is moving briskly and it’s hard to focus on each banner, I think about this group of men and women together and honor their service to our country. But when I hit a red light and have more time, I reflect on each individual’s sacrifices for our freedom. That’s what happened for me a few days ago, when I stopped on the corner of Broadway and West First, waiting to cross the bridge. There flies a banner for Fultonian Carlton W. Barrett.
Jane M. Daniels
FULTON – Jane M. Daniels, age 77, of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully in the arms of her daughter after enduring COPD for many years on July 23, 2022. Jane was the daughter of the late, Leon and Eva Bartlett and was born and lived in the family residence in Scriba, New York, that she loved so much.
Donna M. Jenson
DISPUTANTA, VA – Donna M. Jenson, age 89, formerly of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Disputanta, Virginia. Donna was born on July 14, 1933 in Oswego to the late Dorr and Irma Harrington. She graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1952. Donna then went on to attend Atlantic Union College and later graduated her nurses training with her RN from New England Sanitarium in 1955.
Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church Continues Freewill Dinners
OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its freewill picnic dinner on Sunday, August 7 from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out. The menu includes hot dogs, hamburgers, salad, chips, and dessert. The dinner will be served downstairs (use Utica Street entrance) as eat-in or may be taken to go. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.
