Coatesville Christmas Parade slated for Dec. 3

Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Shops at Rockvale Celebrates National Night Out [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
4 Charming BYOB Restaurants in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Coatesville officials bank on new $50 million sports and event facility to put Chester County’s only city back on the map
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Constructing a large sports facility in the hustle and bustle of downtown must be all the rage these days.
ems1.com
Pa. county emergency responders fear loss of ALS services
PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
billypenn.com
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
Mercury
Western Chester County emergency responders ‘fear’ loss of advanced life support services with loss of Medic 93
PARKESBURG — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Montgomery County
The $1.337 billion Mega Million winning ticket was not sold in the Philly area, but someone local still won big!
Major Highways Restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery Counties
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Interstate 95 is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The...
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
NBC Philadelphia
We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames
The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
Wanted: Female Who Damaged Vehicle in Walmart Parking Lot
ELVERSON, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female who caused damage to another vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Authorities state that on July 24, 2022, at 8:40 AM, this female was operating a black RAM 1500 truck...
Montgomery, Bucks County Residents Complain Of Water Smelling Musty, Tasting Like Dirt
LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Water woes in parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Residents are complaining their water smells musty and doesn’t taste very good. It turns out the problem has been linked to an algal bloom in the Neshaminy Creek. Talking with neighbors out here, they say that water smells musty, earthy and literally tastes like dirt. The complaints started coming in about two weeks ago. The water is safe to drink but we’ve learned mother nature is to blame. As some people turn on the tap in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, they say their water smells and tastes like...
sanatogapost.com
Sunday Accident Closes Route 663 East of Pennsburg
PENNSBURG PA – A “motor vehicle crash with serious injuries involving a vehicle and motorcycle” occurred during early afternoon hours Sunday (July 31, 2022) on Route 663 between Spinnerstown and Brinkman roads in Milford Township, Bucks County, about 5 miles northeast of Pennsburg Borough, Pennsylvania State Police reported at 5:06 p.m. in a Twitter alert.
Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold in Lancaster County Sheetz
MIDDLETOWN, PA – A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Lancaster County on Monday. The ticket...
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in Pennsylvania
A popular discount grocery store chain just opened a brand new location in Pennsylvania last week. Read on for more details. Grocery Outlet just held the grand opening for their new store in Pennsylvania last week on July 28, 2022.
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
Roadway Closed After Large Truck Crashes, Brings Down Poles And Wires In Upper Bucks County
ROCKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A large truck crashed and knocked down poles and wires in Upper Bucks County Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Dublin Pike and Mountain View Drive in East Rockville Township. PP&L is on the scene to make repairs. The roadway is currently closed and if you are traveling in that direction you will need to detour.
phl17.com
On-duty officer injured, struck a pothole with patrol motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia highway patrol officer is recovering after hitting a pothole in the city’s Krewstown Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Grant Avenue around 11:00 am. According to police, an officer on highway patrol duty was traveling eastbound when he struck a pothole and...
