Coatesville, PA

Coatesville Christmas Parade slated for Dec. 3

kennetttimes.com
 4 days ago
kennetttimes.com

ems1.com

Pa. county emergency responders fear loss of ALS services

PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Free Press - TFP

The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania

There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday

NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
NORRISTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames

The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
CBS Philly

Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery, Bucks County Residents Complain Of Water Smelling Musty, Tasting Like Dirt

LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Water woes in parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Residents are complaining their water smells musty and doesn’t taste very good. It turns out the problem has been linked to an algal bloom in the Neshaminy Creek. Talking with neighbors out here, they say that water smells musty, earthy and literally tastes like dirt. The complaints started coming in about two weeks ago. The water is safe to drink but we’ve learned mother nature is to blame. As some people turn on the tap in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, they say their water smells and tastes like...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Sunday Accident Closes Route 663 East of Pennsburg

PENNSBURG PA – A “motor vehicle crash with serious injuries involving a vehicle and motorcycle” occurred during early afternoon hours Sunday (July 31, 2022) on Route 663 between Spinnerstown and Brinkman roads in Milford Township, Bucks County, about 5 miles northeast of Pennsburg Borough, Pennsylvania State Police reported at 5:06 p.m. in a Twitter alert.
PENNSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Roadway Closed After Large Truck Crashes, Brings Down Poles And Wires In Upper Bucks County

ROCKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A large truck crashed and knocked down poles and wires in Upper Bucks County Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Dublin Pike and Mountain View Drive in East Rockville Township. PP&L is on the scene to make repairs. The roadway is currently closed and if you are traveling in that direction you will need to detour.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

