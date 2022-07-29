Deadly floods cause major damage in Kentucky

fox59.com
Tracking storm chances across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off dry and humid this morning. As we head into the afternoon, it will still be humid with scattered showers and storm chances. Strong to severe storms possible Monday. For your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with scattered...
126 pounds of cocaine wash up along Florida coast
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to authorities. U.S. Border Patrol officials said the drugs were discovered by good Samaritans who found the packages in a line of mangroves near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums.
Winds of change foreshadow a pattern shift ahead of the new week
INDIANAPOLIS – Near-perfect weather has been abundant through Central Indiana leading up to and through the first half of the weekend. Dry air has been firmly in place thanks to high pressure and a wind out of the north. Along with it has come mostly sunny conditions and highs in the low to mid 80s. As the high pressure system proceeds eastward however, the region will become more susceptible to changing weather conditions with wind becoming southerly.
Changes for kids in the juvenile justice system
A new state law is working to change the juvenile justice system to give children more resources and opportunities other than being locked up. Pandemic’s Impact on Indiana Students’ Academic Achievements. Mommy Magic: Back-To-School Hacks. Where is Sherman? Breadworks Broad Ripple. Remembering Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Fellow soldiers remember...
Spam under lock and key
Shoplifters are targeting cans of Spam, so some stores in New York are taking drastic measures. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Community remembers kindness of fallen Officer Noah …. Update on criminal history of suspect accused of …
Nonprofit provides monthly adventures for families of kids with life-threatening conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — A Kid Again is a nonprofit that provides group adventures for families of children with life-threatening conditions. Katie Pappas, executive director of the Indiana chapter, said the nonprofit is unique because their monthly adventures are large group outings that give families in similar situations the chance to meet and bond.
