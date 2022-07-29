ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville, GA

findingkathybrown.com

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
HELEN, GA
accesswdun.com

Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation

Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
WINDER, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Macon, GA
City
Clarkesville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

RFPs sought for Taylor-Grady House in Athens

City Hall is looking for help with the Taylor-Grady House, putting out a request for proposals for a plan to lease and use the historic property on Prince Avenue in Athens. It’s an agreement that will run through June of 2024. Application information is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
ATHENS, GA
The Daily South

Georgia Nurse Adopts Dog Left Behind After Death of Elderly Patient

A Georgia nurse recently went above and beyond for a patient and her beloved dog. Kimberly Still, a nurse at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, told WSBTV that she felt an instant bond with the elderly patient. "I could have never guessed the connection that you develop with some people...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
point2homes.com

2041 Garden Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507, USA

THIS HUDSON HOMES PROPERTY IS TEMPORARILY OFF THE MARKET Click ADD TO WAITING LIST to receive the latest updates on this homes availability. Applications will not be accepted until the home is ready and listed as AVAILABLE. Once available schedule a self-guided tour by clicking SELF TOUR NOW. Visit our website for all application requirements, including restricted pet breeds, income, credit and criminal background requirements, policies and FAQs. www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/applicationrequirements Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to BR, BA, and SQFT. Avoid Rental Scams: Hudson Homes does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. CONSENT TO TEXT MSG: By entering your mobile phone number, you expressly consent to receive text messages from Hudson Homes. Msg Data rates may apply.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Person
James Dickey
nowhabersham.com

Tallulah Adventures breathes new life into old Georgia Power building

Tallulah Adventures, a new outdoor recreational site, is open and ready for families and area visitors alike. It’s designed with a one-of-a-kind climbing wall, a large, green lawn, a pavilion, and a cafe/bar. Tallulah Adventures is the dream child of entrepreneur Bill Turk and his daughter Spencer Turk. Bill has eleven other businesses that he has begun and oversees. Possibly, Tallulah Adventures is the one closest to his heart.
TALLULAH FALLS, GA
theatlanta100.com

Enjoy views, great food at Wolf Mountain Winery

Every year we gather with my husband’s siblings for a long weekend at Big Canoe near Jasper, Georgia. The 10 of us go boating on the lake, cook dinners together and the women occupy ourselves with shopping or doing jigsaw puzzles while the guys play golf one day. A...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
GEORGIA STATE
blueridgemountains.com

5 Hikes Under 5 Miles in Georgia's Blue Ridge

This beloved 1-mile (or 7-mile) hike along the Benton MacKaye Trail is worthy of the effort, even without the special feature for which the trail is named. Lined with rhododendron and hemlock, the rich forest is a lovely respite in the summertime. You’ll see gnarled roots, lush moss and the periodic mushroom cluster that reminds you how close you are to the Toccoa River.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
accesswdun.com

Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto

The Georgia State Patrol said a Murrayville man escaped injuries after his vehicle collided with a freight train near Alto Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Banks County Fire & Emergency Services, along with their counterparts in Habersham County, were dispatched to a report of a person hit by a train on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
ALTO, GA
accesswdun.com

Lanier Christian Academy advancing with plans for new campus

Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch will continue with plans to expand a new campus following the approval Thursday by the Hall County Board of Commissioners of the school's bond financing plans. The commission voted unanimously on the matter as part of its consent agenda. A press release from Lanier...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Killed In Saturday Wreck

(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle accident Saturday night east of Cleveland. The Georgia State Patrol investigated the accident and said they were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. The accident occurred around...
CLEVELAND, GA
The Georgia Sun

Alert resident thwarts suspected Duluth prowler

DULUTH — Duluth Police say a suspected prowler was arrested early Friday morning, thanks to an alert resident who called police. According to the Duluth Police Department, just before 3 a.m., a concerned resident reported a suspicious man going car to car looking for items. The caller witnessed the...
Red and Black

Don't throw it out — here's 5 ways to get rid of used furniture in Athens

It’s move out season in Athens. For many college students who live off-campus, the end of July and beginning of August marks the end of old leases and the beginning of new ones. Whether you’re lucky enough to move out of your old place and move in to your new one on the same day, or if you have a week of couch surfing in between your leases, you may have some furniture items you need to get rid of.
ATHENS, GA

