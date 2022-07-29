www.thenortheastgeorgian.com
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensLaurens County, GA
findingkathybrown.com
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Gwinnett Place Mall to become ‘global village,’ officials say
Details of a game plan to revive the moribund Gwinnett Place Mall have been revealed by county officials. The Gwinnett Place To Be project will turn the whole area into a “high-density, mixed use regional activity center rooted in global cultures, diversity and opportunity,” its website states. The...
Forsyth County revises policy for providing financial assistance for burials
The Forsyth County Commissioners revised the policy regarding pauper burials during the July 12 work session meeting(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) During the July 12 Forsyth County Commissioners Work Session, the policy regarding pauper burials was revised.
accesswdun.com
Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation
Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
RFPs sought for Taylor-Grady House in Athens
City Hall is looking for help with the Taylor-Grady House, putting out a request for proposals for a plan to lease and use the historic property on Prince Avenue in Athens. It’s an agreement that will run through June of 2024. Application information is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
Large bear sighted near North Georgia, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people...
The Daily South
Georgia Nurse Adopts Dog Left Behind After Death of Elderly Patient
A Georgia nurse recently went above and beyond for a patient and her beloved dog. Kimberly Still, a nurse at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, told WSBTV that she felt an instant bond with the elderly patient. "I could have never guessed the connection that you develop with some people...
point2homes.com
2041 Garden Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507, USA
THIS HUDSON HOMES PROPERTY IS TEMPORARILY OFF THE MARKET Click ADD TO WAITING LIST to receive the latest updates on this homes availability. Applications will not be accepted until the home is ready and listed as AVAILABLE. Once available schedule a self-guided tour by clicking SELF TOUR NOW. Visit our website for all application requirements, including restricted pet breeds, income, credit and criminal background requirements, policies and FAQs. www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/applicationrequirements Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to BR, BA, and SQFT. Avoid Rental Scams: Hudson Homes does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. CONSENT TO TEXT MSG: By entering your mobile phone number, you expressly consent to receive text messages from Hudson Homes. Msg Data rates may apply.
nowhabersham.com
Tallulah Adventures breathes new life into old Georgia Power building
Tallulah Adventures, a new outdoor recreational site, is open and ready for families and area visitors alike. It’s designed with a one-of-a-kind climbing wall, a large, green lawn, a pavilion, and a cafe/bar. Tallulah Adventures is the dream child of entrepreneur Bill Turk and his daughter Spencer Turk. Bill has eleven other businesses that he has begun and oversees. Possibly, Tallulah Adventures is the one closest to his heart.
theatlanta100.com
Enjoy views, great food at Wolf Mountain Winery
Every year we gather with my husband’s siblings for a long weekend at Big Canoe near Jasper, Georgia. The 10 of us go boating on the lake, cook dinners together and the women occupy ourselves with shopping or doing jigsaw puzzles while the guys play golf one day. A...
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
blueridgemountains.com
5 Hikes Under 5 Miles in Georgia's Blue Ridge
This beloved 1-mile (or 7-mile) hike along the Benton MacKaye Trail is worthy of the effort, even without the special feature for which the trail is named. Lined with rhododendron and hemlock, the rich forest is a lovely respite in the summertime. You’ll see gnarled roots, lush moss and the periodic mushroom cluster that reminds you how close you are to the Toccoa River.
Gwinnett County officials to swimmers: Stop swimming in dangerous river
Gwinnett County police have seen enough. Over the past few weeks they said they’ve caught several people swimming – where they shouldn’t be – in the dangerous currents of the Yellow River in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
accesswdun.com
Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto
The Georgia State Patrol said a Murrayville man escaped injuries after his vehicle collided with a freight train near Alto Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Banks County Fire & Emergency Services, along with their counterparts in Habersham County, were dispatched to a report of a person hit by a train on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
$17,000 worth of chainsaws stolen in less than five minutes from Alpharetta store
ALPHARETTA, Ga — Video from a Thursday morning break-in at an Alpharetta power tools store shows the latest example of thieves doing whatever it takes to steal chainsaws in the metro. In the video, a group of three masked thieves is seen getting away with an estimated $17,000 worth...
accesswdun.com
Lanier Christian Academy advancing with plans for new campus
Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch will continue with plans to expand a new campus following the approval Thursday by the Hall County Board of Commissioners of the school's bond financing plans. The commission voted unanimously on the matter as part of its consent agenda. A press release from Lanier...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire erupts outside Georgia Red Lobster
Officials said a Cherokee County deputy shot a man wanted for a domestic dispute. Police said the suspect shot at a home where his wife and daughter live.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Killed In Saturday Wreck
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle accident Saturday night east of Cleveland. The Georgia State Patrol investigated the accident and said they were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. The accident occurred around...
Alert resident thwarts suspected Duluth prowler
DULUTH — Duluth Police say a suspected prowler was arrested early Friday morning, thanks to an alert resident who called police. According to the Duluth Police Department, just before 3 a.m., a concerned resident reported a suspicious man going car to car looking for items. The caller witnessed the...
Red and Black
Don't throw it out — here's 5 ways to get rid of used furniture in Athens
It’s move out season in Athens. For many college students who live off-campus, the end of July and beginning of August marks the end of old leases and the beginning of new ones. Whether you’re lucky enough to move out of your old place and move in to your new one on the same day, or if you have a week of couch surfing in between your leases, you may have some furniture items you need to get rid of.
