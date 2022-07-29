An Artist Threw the Pickle from a McDonald's Hamburger on a Gallery Ceiling — Price Tag? $6,275

www.foodandwine.com
Related
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
thebrag.com
An entire country has ran out of McDonald’s burgers
Fiji is currently facing a shortage of McDonald’s burgers – so much so, that Big Macs, Cheeseburgers and Quarter Pounders have all temporarily been removed from the menu. Due to global shipping issues, the country is having problems receiving beef and as a result, Mcdonald’s has removed all beef burgers.
An Australian artist wants $6,200 for a pickle he took out of a McDonald's cheeseburger and stuck to a ceiling with sauce
If anyone buys the $6,200 McDonald's pickle slice stuck on a ceiling, they'll get instructions on how to recreate it themselves, burger not included.
12tomatoes.com
A Look At McDonald’s Water Under A Microscope
For many of us, grabbing water with our fast food meals is how we justify the purchase to ourselves. We will tell ourselves that things are actually not so bad because we are having a healthy beverage with the meal. However, those who get water at McDonald’s on a regular...
RELATED PEOPLE
papermag.com
An Artist Is Selling a McDonald's Pickle He Flung on a Wall
Move over Maurizio Cattelan, there's a new artist sticking food to the wall and this one doesn't even need duct tape. The latest piece of art that has casual onlookers questioning their sanity, artist Matthew Griffin is selling a single McDonald's pickle he flung onto the ceiling of a New Zealand gallery for roughly $6,200. Supposedly stuck to the walls of Auckland’s Michael Lett Gallery by only the greasy ketchup-y juices that it was stewing in when it was presumably plucked from its McDonald's cheeseburger home, the new work, simply titled Pickle, is causing a stir among the "is this art?" crowd.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
McDonald’s is buying out one of its biggest and most prominent franchisees
McDonald’s is buying out Caspers Company, one of the chain’s largest, oldest and best-known operators, the franchisee confirmed in an emailed statement on Monday. Caspers Company’s CEO is Blake Casper, who has served in several internal leadership roles and who was instrumental in the 2018 formation of the National Owners Association, McDonald’s independent franchise organization. He had served as its chairman ever since.
Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers
Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!
McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years
The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
McDonald's Just Announced New Menu Items We Didn't See Coming—What Is A 'McFlurry Sandwich'?!
McDonald’s has some pretty exciting plans for its customers this summer—and it includes adding new items to their menu. According to their press release that was published on June 30, this month the fast food giant “will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans—including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances, and merch drops—only on the McDonald’s App.” Known as “Camp McDonald’s,” the 27-day event will run from July 5 to July 31. And perhaps the best part of it all is that you can access everything via the McDonald’s app. No need for tickets! Just make sure to check the app daily for more details.
McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try
Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service
One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments. Despite […]
Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Value Menu—McDonald's Is Going To Be So Mad!
Thanks to modern technology, ordering food from your favorite fast food chains is now easier than ever. The existence of their apps makes everything efficient. With just a single tap, swipe, or click, your burgers and fries can be well on its way to your front door. According to an...
Video Shows Taco Bell Employees Allegedly Pouring Piping Hot Water On Customers
The fast-food chain Taco Bell is facing a lawsuit filed by two customers who claim one of its employees poured scalding water on them after they went to the counter to contest their orders. Now the victims are claiming they suffered from severe burns, according to NBC News. The reported...
Popular food condiment running out of stock at many grocery stores
Over the last few years, supply chain challenges have taken many popular items off of grocery store shelves. The latest casualty appears to be a popular condiment used on sandwiches and salads.
Once-popular restaurant chain closes last remaining location in North Carolina
A once-popular restaurant chain that had locations in multiple states throughout the US has closed its last remaining location in North Carolina. Ham's American Bar & Grille, a restaurant chain with locations across the southeastern United States, has closed its last North Carolina location.
Comments / 0