Biden nominates abortion rights lawyer to be federal judge

Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Biden poised to deliver on decades-long Democratic promise
Democrats have been campaigning for 30 years on promises they'd let Medicare directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs — and after all that time, they might finally be about to achieve it. Why it matters: The Senate's reconciliation bill would only open up negotiations for a small number...
Poll: Over half of U.S. voters say abortion is "very important" for midterms elections
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, 55% of voters say abortion is a "very important" issue to consider when deciding how to they will vote in November's midterms, up from 46% in February, according to a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The big...
Biden's DOJ launches two major antitrust trials
A pair of major U.S. antitrust trials kicked off on Monday, even as Congress punted on passing new antitrust legislation focused on Big Tech. Why it matters: Regulators are making waves with current rules, despite bipartisan sentiment that updates are needed. Case #1: The Justice Department last November sued to...
Local prosecutors can enforce Michigan's pre-Roe abortion ban, court rules
An appellate court on Monday ruled that the injunction on Michigan's pre-Roe 1931 abortion ban does not apply to local prosecutors, allowing them to enforce the law. Driving the news: The ban was temporarily blocked in May, allowing for abortion to remain legal in Michigan. Two county prosecutors then sued to stop that order, but the Michigan Court of Appeals dismissed their case because the preliminary injunction "does not apply to county prosecutors."
Jon Stewart goes to war on Twitter with Ted Cruz over veterans' healthcare: 'I'll go slow cuz I know you only went to Princeton and Harvard'
Cruz falsely claimed that Democrats played a budget gimmick by shifting spending from discretionary to mandatory.
Joe Manchin evasive on if he wants Democrats to keep control of Congress
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) repeatedly evaded questions about whether he would like to see Democrats keep control of Congress in the upcoming midterms during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," saying that he would "work with whatever I have." Why it matters: While the Democrats' announcement of a deal...
McConnell, 25 Senate Republicans say they support Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Several Republicans said Tuesday they support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan that has infuriated the Chinese government, which claims the self-governing island as its own. What they're saying: "We support Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan," a group of 26 Senate Republicans, including...
Biden confidant: "We are Reagan"
"We are Reagan," a top confidant of President Biden tells Axios. "We had a big plan. We are getting it in place." Why it matters: The White House contends Biden isn't catching lucky breaks, but playing the long game with his "bottom up, middle out" economic approach. Biden allies point...
Klobuchar admits tech antitrust vote will have to wait
The Senate's most-likely-to-succeed tech antitrust bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, won't get a vote before the Senate heads into August recess, the bill's leading Democratic sponsor, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, said Saturday. The big picture: Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and other supporters have said a summer vote on the bill...
Arizona GOP leaders rule with thuggery, intimidation, fear: Rusty Bowers
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers said on Sunday that the state's GOP leaders "rule by thuggery and intimidation." The big picture: The Arizona Republican Party censured Bowers after he testified before the Jan. 6 committee about former President Donald Trump's pressure campaign to overturn Arizona's 2020 election results, per the AP.
Courts wrestle with enforceability of abortion ban
The impending legality of abortion in Michigan is uncertain after a whirlwind of legal decisions yesterday.What's happening: An appellate court ruled in the morning that county prosecutors could start enforcing Michigan's pre-Roe 1931 ban, which makes abortion illegal unless it is necessary to save the pregnant person's life.An Oakland County ruling around nine hours later may negate that — at least for now — but legal opinions on what ruling is enforceable appear to differ. Why it matters: The appellate court's ruling meant that local officials would decide whether abortions are criminalized. County prosecutors in Wayne, Oakland, Ingham, Washtenaw, Genesee,...
Biden's success story
President Biden has slowly but substantially re-engineered significant parts of the American economy — achievements obscured by COVID, inflation and broad disenchantment. Why it matters: Love it or hate it, piece by piece, Biden has pumped billions into infrastructure projects, helped revive the domestic semiconductor industry, and accelerated U.S. viral research and vaccine production capabilities. He might be on the cusp of the biggest domestic clean-energy plan in U.S. history.
Pelosi: Taiwan trip upholds "commitment to democracy"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that her trip to Taiwan "honors America’s unwavering commitment" to the country's "vibrant Democracy." Driving the news: The senior Democrat touched down in the island nation despite warnings from the Chinese government and concerns at home. "By traveling to Taiwan, we honor our...
Trump slams reported plan to exchange Griner, Whelan for arms dealer
Former President Donald Trump slammed the reported plan to exchange a Russian arms dealer for the freedom of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan during an appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Friday, saying the deal "doesn’t seem like a very good trade."
They left her out on a key deal. Now Kyrsten Sinema's silence has Democrats in a panic
On Thursday Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., announced they had struck a $433-billion deal to attack climate change and soaring inflation. Then the boys took a victory lap to the wild cheers of major media. ...
Blinken presses Israel to finalize probe into Shireen Abu Akleh killing
U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken pressed Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a phone call Saturday to publish the final conclusions of the Israeli military operational investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as soon as possible, two Israeli sources briefed on the call told Axios.
Brittney Griner's defense argues vape examination violated Russian law
WNBA star Brittney Griner was back in a Russian court Tuesday for her drug trial while the U.S. attempts to have her released from the country. Driving the news: Defense experts argued that the examination of the substance inside the vape cartridges Griner had did not comply with Russian law, CNN reports.
NBA・
Left loses momentum
An Axios analysis shows the moderate candidate won 14 of 22 congressional primaries this year, when a progressive candidate challenged a more moderate candidate in seats Dems can win. That's almost two-thirds of the time. Why it matters: Democrats are tending to nominate pragmatic, electable candidates in a midterm year...
Trump's next tests
A possible far-right Trump sweep in Arizona, a Midwestern referendum on the Squad and a Kansas ballot question with implications for abortion rights are some of the big decisions before voters today in closely watched primaries in 5 states. Driving the news: Former President Trump's last-minute endorsement of “Eric” ahead...
