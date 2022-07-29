Biden nominates abortion rights lawyer to be federal judge

The impending legality of abortion in Michigan is uncertain after a whirlwind of legal decisions yesterday.What's happening: An appellate court ruled in the morning that county prosecutors could start enforcing Michigan's pre-Roe 1931 ban, which makes abortion illegal unless it is necessary to save the pregnant person's life.An Oakland County ruling around nine hours later may negate that — at least for now — but legal opinions on what ruling is enforceable appear to differ. Why it matters: The appellate court's ruling meant that local officials would decide whether abortions are criminalized. County prosecutors in Wayne, Oakland, Ingham, Washtenaw, Genesee,...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO