'Amber Brown' springs to TV under Bonnie Hunt's sure hand

Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Veteran Sitcom Actress, Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a veteran actress known for her voice role as Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and whose career as an entertainer spanned seven decades, died Saturday in Cape Cod, Mass. while recovering from pneumonia. She was 95 years old. Carroll’s death was confirmed by her...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
‘Big Brother’ Star Xavier Prather Reveals Family Tragedy He Faced Days Before Entering ‘The Challenge: USA’ House
When Xavier Prather entered the “Big Brother” house in 2021, he wasn’t in a great place. As he shared on the show, his brother had died shortly before he began filming. Still, he used it to fuel his “Big Brother” ambitions — and went on to become the first Black winner on the CBS reality show.
Miley Cyrus Gets Animated by Gucci in New Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Perfume Campaign
Miley Cyrus is lending her star power to Gucci for its latest fragrance campaign. Gucci revealed on Monday the campaign for its newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum, fronted by the musician. The campaign was photographed by artist Petra Collins and the campaign video was created by Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin.
Bob Heathcote, Suicidal Tendencies Musician, Dies in Motorcycle Accident at 58
Former Suicidal Tendencies bassist Bob Heathcote has passed away at the age of 58. The… The post Bob Heathcote, Suicidal Tendencies Musician, Dies in Motorcycle Accident at 58 appeared first on Outsider.
Why Jason Bateman Could Win His First Acting Emmy for the Final Season of ‘Ozark’
It was “a hard way to go” for Marty and Wendy Byrde in the final four minutes and 28 seconds of Netflix’s “Ozark” but utterly gratifying. The 14th episode of the fourth and final season was helmed by executive producer and star Jason Bateman, stepping into the director’s chair for the first time this year.
George Takei, William Shatner, J.J. Abrams and More ‘Star Trek’ Figures Pay Tribute to Nichelle Nichols
“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, wrote in a statement on the actress’ official Facebook page. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”
‘Loki’ DP Explains How She Filmed That Complex One-Shot Sequence
Autumn Durald Arkapaw made Variety’s 10 Cinematographers to Watch list in 2014, and she just landed her first Emmy nomination for lensing for a single-camera series for Disney+’s “Loki.”. “Loki,” which earned six noms, was her first foray into the comic book realm. She met with director...
Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ to Open New York Film Festival
Adapted from Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, “White Noise” centers on Adam Driver’s character Jack Gladney, an ostentatious professor of Hitler studies and a father of four. His comfortable suburban college-town life and marriage to Babette (Greta Gerwig) is upended after a horrifying accident nearby creates an airborne toxic event of frightening and unknowable proportions.
