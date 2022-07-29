Chicago Bears receive good news on injured center

beargoggleson.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Bears Spending Billions To Leave TownJim RyanChicago, IL
Related
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Aaron Rodgers drops honest take on Davante Adams-less WR group
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be missing a notable piece in their wide receiver room this season. With the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, this offense will no longer have one of the game’s best pass catchers. But according to Rodgers, the Packers’ receiving room...
Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Josh Allen’s training camp fight
Things got a little testy for the Buffalo Bills during Saturday’s practice. The result was something that the Bills coaches, front office and pretty much anyone involved in the organization does not want to see — Josh Allen in a scuffle. Allen was hit by defensive tackle Jordan...
TMZ.com
Warren Moon Calls Kyler's Contract Clause 'Embarrassing,' 'Slap In Face' To Black QBs
Warren Moon was appalled by the homework clause the Cardinals put into Kyler Murray's contract this month ... calling it not only "embarrassing," but a "slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks." The Hall of Famer didn't mince words when breaking down his thoughts on the infamous addendum to...
What the heck is going on with Bears OT Teven Jenkins?
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins has missed three straight practices since the start of training camp last week. All head coach Matt Eberflus would say is that Jenkins is “working through something with trainers” and that he is “day-to-day.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aaron Rodgers Explains His Tattoo: NFL World Reacts
Aaron Rodgers unveiled his first-ever tattoo earlier this summer. It's quite the work of art. The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed off his new tattoo on his Instagram page. Rodgers, who's coming off an MVP season, hasn't said much about his tattoo decision. Rodgers has since opened up, though, claiming...
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Report: Bears holding trade calls for Teven Jenkins
The Bears are interested in trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport. Jenkins has missed four straight practices at training camp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described that he is "working through something with the trainers" and added he is "day-to-day." However, via NBC Sports Chicago's David...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
Have Bears Seen the Last of Teven Jenkins?
An NFL Network report by Ian Rapoport maintains the Bears spoke to somes who contacted them about dealing tackle Teven Jenkins, who has missed the last three games with an unknown injury.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Illinois HS football players in Class of 2023
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The high school football season is upon us, and the state of Illinois is set to showcase plenty of talent on the field throughout the fall. Illinois’ group of seniors in particular features many future Division I and Power 5 players who will look to prove their talent throughout the 2022 season. Here is a look at the 10 best Illinois High School Association (IHSA) football players in the Class of 2023.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
513K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0